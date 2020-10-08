SATA to Launch SATAjet X 5500 Bionic Oct. 12

SATA announced it will be launching and making available the SATAjet X 5500 Bionic on Oct. 12, which will reveal the unseen technology that makes your SATA spray gun so special. With this special gun, you will be able to view the inner workings of a SATA gun!

This special edition spray gun is available in RP 1.2 and 1.3, HVLP 1.3 and 1.4, and I and O nozzle sets in standard only. The SATAjet X 5500 Bionic is fully functional and suitable for the daily use in the spraybooth. Reserve your special-edition spray gun with your SATA dealer now.

Please note: U.S. distribution will only be available in standard guns, but the artwork on the gun is a depiction of a digital spray gun. The intricate finishing process of the spray gun surface could lead to slight color deviations. Changes in color, for example caused by exposure to daylight, are also possible.

For more information, call (800) 533-8016 or visit satausa.com.