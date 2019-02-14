Scanning and Recalibration: It’s an Exciting Time

Jason Stahl has 24 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 12 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

I don’t have to tell you, our readers, that scanning and recalibration have taken center stage in the collision industry. In fact, last month’s Collision Industry Conference in Palm Springs, Calif., was largely devoted to the topic. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., attendees heard presentation after presentation on advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS): how they’re impacting our industry, how they’re impacting estimating, availability of training, and repair scenarios.

Folks, what we’re experiencing may be the biggest event in the history of automobiles since the invention of the Model T. We really are witnessing the invention of a new automobile: a rolling computer with more lines of code than an F-35 fighter jet.

We may pine for the good ol’ days when cars were unsophisticated hunks of metal. We may be downright depressed or overwhelmed by the sophistication of these vehicles, scratching our heads over how to fix them. But it’s all about attitude. Read Mitch Becker’s article on pg. 62. ADAS is creating new opportunities for us and pumping our shops full of excitement. This is a new revenue stream. Something new to train on and learn. Something to draw in new people with new skill sets who might otherwise never have given auto body as a career a second thought.

Looking at ADAS as an opportunity and not a problem could alter your perspective on the changes we’re experiencing.