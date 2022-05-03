Associations: SEMA Announces 2022 Launch Pad Competition
AirPro Diagnostics
Scanning & Calibration Myths, Part 2
Five more of the craziest myths on vehicle scanning and calibration floating around the collision repair industry.
BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl discusses five more crazy myths on vehicle scanning and calibration floating around the collision repair industry from the BodyShop Business AirPro Diagnostics Collision Garage at Babcox Media. For more information, visit airprodiagnostics.com.