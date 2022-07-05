 Scholarships Awarded to Seven Students Through PPG Foundation and CREF
News

PPG, CREF Award Scholarships to Seven Collision Students

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Seven collision students with a special interest in the painting segment of the industry will receive scholarships funded by the PPG Foundation through the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF).

Click Here to Read More
This year’s awards include six $4,500 scholarships in addition to a $1,000 MVP scholarship, provided by PPG, a global manufacturer of paints, coatings and specialty materials. The scholarships are designed to help recipients fund their education and ensure they have the opportunity to pursue a future career in the collision repair industry.

Recipients of PPG’s 2022 student scholarships for $4,500 include:

  • Jarrod Johnson (Rosedale Technical College – Pittsburgh, Pa.)
  • Sam Paukovics (Rosedale Technical College – Pittsburgh, Pa.)
  • Sierra Marriner (Rosedale Technical College – Pittsburgh, Pa.)
  • Txiab Khang (Dunwoody College – Minneapolis, Minn.)
  • Drake Booth (Guilford Technical Community College – Greensboro, N.C.)
  • Luis Del Real (Washburn Institute of Technology – Topeka, Kan.)

The recipient of the $1,000 PPG MVP scholarship was:

  • Joseph Aubin (Sandhills Community College – Pinehurst, N.C.)

“The 2022 student scholarships aim to support the recipients as they study and explore the robust career paths within the collision repair and paint industries,” said Malesia Dunn, executive director, PPG Foundation and corporate global social responsibility. “In partnership with the Collision Repair Education, we prioritize workforce development and helping to educate students with hands-on, practical education and skills that lead to career placement.”

Post-secondary collision repair education students were eligible for this award, which provides financial support to help students continue their education and prepare for a successful career in body shops around the country. Including these awards, the industry’s generosity has allowed CREF to fund nearly $150,000 in 2022 scholarships and tool grants as part of its ongoing efforts to support future collision repair industry professionals as they obtain their educations.

PPG and the PPG Foundation have been proud supporters of CREF since 2011.

Industry members interested in getting involved and supporting CREF’s efforts to assist secondary and post-secondary collision repair training programs should contact Brandon Eckenrode, managing director, at (312) 231-0258 or [email protected]. Monetary donations can be made online.

