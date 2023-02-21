Schwartz Advisors Reps Autobody Jobbers Warehouse

Schwartz Advisors announced it served as the exclusive sell-side adviser to Autobody Jobbers Warehouse (ABJ) in its successful sale to Automotive Systems Warehouse. The transaction closed on Feb 1.

Located in Paterson, N.J., Autobody Jobbers Warehouse is a wholesale distributor of automotive paint and body supplies, with customers located throughout the Northeast. Established in 1978, Automotive Systems Warehouse is a distributor of automotive paint, body, equipment and tools to a variety of industries. The company has six locations in Pittsburgh, Pa.; Philadelphia, Pa.; High Point, N.C.; Knoxville, Tenn.; Atlanta, Ga.; and Dallas, Texas.

ABJ President Bill Nathan will remain with the business, assuming the role of general manager of ABJ’s Paterson branch, according to Schwartz Advisors.

“We thank the ABJ team for trusting Schwartz Advisors through this process,” said Rick Schwartz, CEO and managing partner of Schwartz Advisors. “We appreciate the confidence ownership placed in us to assist them in this very important transaction.”