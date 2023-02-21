 Schwartz Advisors Reps Autobody Jobbers Warehouse

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Schwartz Advisors Reps Autobody Jobbers Warehouse

Schwartz served as the exclusive sell-side adviser to ABJ in its sale to Automotive Systems Warehouse.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Schwartz Advisors announced it served as the exclusive sell-side adviser to Autobody Jobbers Warehouse (ABJ) in its successful sale to Automotive Systems Warehouse. The transaction closed on Feb 1.

Related Articles

Located in Paterson, N.J., Autobody Jobbers Warehouse is a wholesale distributor of automotive paint and body supplies, with customers located throughout the Northeast. Established in 1978, Automotive Systems Warehouse is a distributor of automotive paint, body, equipment and tools to a variety of industries. The company has six locations in Pittsburgh, Pa.; Philadelphia, Pa.; High Point, N.C.; Knoxville, Tenn.; Atlanta, Ga.; and Dallas, Texas.

ABJ President Bill Nathan will remain with the business, assuming the role of general manager of ABJ’s Paterson branch, according to Schwartz Advisors.

“We thank the ABJ team for trusting Schwartz Advisors through this process,” said Rick Schwartz, CEO and managing partner of Schwartz Advisors. “We appreciate the confidence ownership placed in us to assist them in this very important transaction.”

You May Also Like

Associations

CIECA Forms EV and Battery Committee

CIECA has announced the formation of a new standards development committee focused on EVs and electric batteries.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) has announced the formation of a new standards development committee focused on electric vehicles (EVs) and electric batteries.

The committee will be chaired by Frank Phillips, senior manager-Certified Collision, North America for Rivian, Jake Rodenroth, North American Body Repair Program operations manager for Lucid Motors, and Ginny Whelan, senior consultant for the Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA).

Read Full Article

More News Posts
ABPA Applauds Introduction of REPAIR Act

The ABPA states that the legislation will ensure the preservation of consumer choice, a competitive marketplace and the continued safe operation of the nation’s 292 million registered passenger and commercial motor vehicles.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CareerEdge to Offer Free Collision Training

CareerEdge brought the employer and college together to determine the industry’s workforce needs and identify the specific curriculum components.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AASP/NJ Invites Techs to Show Off Skills at NORTHEAST

The Bodywork Bowl Collision Repair Skills Competition will once again take place at the NORTHEAST Show March 17-19.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
EV News

The latest EV news on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Association News

The latest association news on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Feb. 13.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Transtar Acquires Pro Form Products

Transtar Holding Company has announced the acquisition of Pro Form Products, an automotive refinishing and repair products company headquartered in Ontario, Canada.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASE and Kasey Kahne Racing Continue Partnership 

This will be the 23rd consecutive year that ASE and KKR have teamed up to promote the high standards of service and repair.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers