Scott Heckert to Race BJMM’s Malco-sponsored No. 5 at Portland International Raceway

BJ McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) announced that Connecticut driver Scott Heckert will be behind the wheel of the stock car No. 5 Chevrolet June 4 for the NASCAR Xfinity series race Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway. Heckert’s primary sponsor for the race is Malco Automotive Products.

BJ McLeod Motorsports’ No. 5 Chevrolet will be driven by Scott Heckert in the NASCAR Xfinity series race Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway. Heckert is a professional racing driver who has three full-time seasons in NASCAR’s K&N Pro Series East. He has also driven in NASCAR’s ARCA Racing Series, the Blancpain GT World Challenge America, Xfinity Series and the top-tier racing series, the Cup Series. Heckert’s most recent race with BJMM was the Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of the Americas on March 26. The Pacific Automation 147 race with BJMM will mark Heckert’s 12th race for the Xfinity Series team.

“BJ McLeod Motorsports is thrilled to welcome Scott Heckert back for another race,” said BJ McLeod, co-owner of BJMM. “I met Scott when he was 17 years old and joined a racing class that I instructed at Finish Line Racing School. He ran his first race with BJMM in 2016 and we are thrilled to have him back at the track. Our team enjoys watching him continuously grow as a driver.” Malco Automotive is a Malco Products, Inc. brand that has supplied the automotive industry with high-quality, professional-grade cleaning and detailing products since 1953. Today, Malco serves the automotive industry with over 150 specially formulated automotive solutions in more than 70 countries worldwide. Malco Automotive is the Official Detailing Sponsor of B. McLeod Motorsports.

