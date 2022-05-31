 Scott Heckert to Race BJMM’s Malco-sponsored No. 5 at Portland International Raceway
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Scott Heckert to Race BJMM’s Malco-sponsored No. 5 at Portland International Raceway

on

NABC Announces Mitchell as Level One Sponsor for 2022

on

GFS Forms New Partnership Program with 1Collision

on

Axalta Media Day 2022: A Closer Look at Coating Technologies
Advertisement
Auto Pros on the Road Visit Concord Engines

PPG OneChoice AdPro Max Adhesion Promoter

Jason Stahl and Darin Poston discuss PPG's new OneChoice AdPro Max Adhesion Promoter for plastic repair.

Vehicle Wheel Alignment and Calibration

Does wheel alignment factor into ADAS and autonomous features?

MORE POST

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

Trending Now

News: NABC Announces Mitchell as Level One Sponsor for 2022

News: GFS Forms New Partnership Program with 1Collision

News: Axalta Media Day 2022: A Closer Look at Coating Technologies

Associations: CIECA to Hold Webinar on Impact of Electric Vehicles

Current Issues

May 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Scott Heckert to Race BJMM’s Malco-sponsored No. 5 at Portland International Raceway

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

BJ McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) announced that Connecticut driver Scott Heckert will be behind the wheel of the stock car No. 5 Chevrolet June 4 for the NASCAR Xfinity series race Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway. Heckert’s primary sponsor for the race is Malco Automotive Products.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
BJ McLeod Motorsports’ No. 5 Chevrolet will be driven by Scott Heckert in the NASCAR Xfinity series race Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway.

Heckert is a professional racing driver who has three full-time seasons in NASCAR’s K&N Pro Series East. He has also driven in NASCAR’s ARCA Racing Series, the Blancpain GT World Challenge America, Xfinity Series and the top-tier racing series, the Cup Series.

Heckert’s most recent race with BJMM was the Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of the Americas on March 26. The Pacific Automation 147 race with BJMM will mark Heckert’s 12th race for the Xfinity Series team.

Advertisement

“BJ McLeod Motorsports is thrilled to welcome Scott Heckert back for another race,” said BJ McLeod, co-owner of BJMM. “I met Scott when he was 17 years old and joined a racing class that I instructed at Finish Line Racing School. He ran his first race with BJMM in 2016 and we are thrilled to have him back at the track. Our team enjoys watching him continuously grow as a driver.”

Malco Automotive is a Malco Products, Inc. brand that has supplied the automotive industry with high-quality, professional-grade cleaning and detailing products since 1953. Today, Malco serves the automotive industry with over 150 specially formulated automotive solutions in more than 70 countries worldwide. Malco Automotive is the Official Detailing Sponsor of B. McLeod Motorsports.

Advertisement

“Malco is honored to once again be the primary sponsor of the BJMM No. 5 Chevrolet,” said Seth Glauberman, president of Malco. “The Malco family enjoyed watching Scott earlier this year when he raced at Circuit of Americas, and we are excited to cheer him on this Sunday when he races at Portland International Raceway.”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Associations: Southeast Collision Conference to Take Place June 23-25

News: Toyota Auto Body California Donates Quarter Panels to CREF

Consolidators: Classic Collision Grows Again in Florida

News: Consolidator Report

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business