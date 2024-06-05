SCRS Adds New Medical Carrier to Health Insurance Portfolio

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS), in partnership with Decisely Insurance Services, has announced the addition of a new major medical carrier to its health insurance portfolio: Angle Health. This addition is a result of the unprecedented growth and adoption of benefits within the SCRS Benefits Center; as the program scales, additional carriers join to meet the needs of more members.

Angle Health empowers individuals to proactively manage their health by providing even the smallest of groups with affordable health insurance options.

“The introduction of Angle Health into the SCRS member benefits program marks a notable milestone,” said Richie Seaberry, vice president of Decisely and portfolio manager for SCRS. “This broadens our reach to include Washington State and allows us to meet the needs of even the smallest businesses. Like other options currently available to SCRS members, Angle offers $0 copay plans and provides members with access to health insurance claims data. I’m eager to see additional participation from program members who previously might not have been able to enroll.”

Added Decisely CEO Kevin Dunn, “Our SCRS program is one of the longest-running partnerships for our Decisely team, and it’s special to us. We’re delighted to be able to respond to membership needs and expand access to great health solutions as participation grows.”



“Navigating health benefits is difficult for collision repair businesses who want to be competitive in today’s job market,” said Aaron Schulenburg, executive director of SCRS. “It is an even greater challenge for the smallest independent businesses, a large part of our industry population. Since launching the Benefits Marketplace in 2022, we’ve worked together to leverage our participant growth to support a broader scope of businesses. The addition with Angle is an amazing opportunity for a demographic of businesses often unable to obtain the best options for their team members.”

Key highlights of Angle Health plans Include:

Comprehensive plans: Traditional and HSA-compliant HDHP options, tailored to meet a spectrum of needs and budgets. Available in the majority of U.S. states.

National PPO Network: Powered by Cigna Choice Fund PPO.

Affordable Preventive Care: Several plan designs feature no-cost services for commonly utilized services.

User-Friendly Benefits Management Platform: Decisely’s all-in-one, easy-to-use benefits management platform simplifies employer administration and employee enrollment.

Flexible Enrollment: With flexible enrollment options, groups can join at any time throughout the year.

For more information, visit scrs.com/healthcare.

For more information about SCRS or to join as a member, visit scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].