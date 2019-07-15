SCRS and March Taylor Memorial Fund Partner with SkillsUSA for Fifth Consecutive Year



The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) and the March Taylor Memorial Fund (MTMF) announced they have partnered with SkillsUSA for the fifth consecutive year by providing a $1,250 tool scholarship to each of the SkillsUSA National Championship gold medalists competing in collision repair technologies and automotive refinishing technology. The scholarships provide each recipient with a credit at Snap-on, who in turn provides a discount to the gold medalists as a means to further advance their ability to start their professional collection of tools.

The SkillsUSA National Championships continue to highlight the remarkable talent preparing to enter the collision industry through competition among high school and post-secondary level competitors. This year’s competitors not only showcased their own high level of skill but the caliber of programs that helped them develop it.

From the Vanguard-Sentinel Career and Technology Centers in Ohio, Noah Borer, competing at the high school level, claimed the gold medal in collision repair technology. Caden Hoover took first in automotive refinishing.

From the Aims Community College-Windsor in Colorado, Abagayle Boden, competing at the post-secondary level, received the gold medal. Fellow Aims student Kaiden Brier taking first place in refinishing.

Last year, Borer and Boden took silver and bronze in the high school division.

SCRS and MTMF are proud to recognize and support the talent being represented by these young competitors, and look forward to following their contributions to the collision repair industry.

“Snap-on believes in the value of SkillsUSA and appreciates the opportunity to work with organizations like SCRS and MTMF to reward these competitors,” said Greg Rintala, national sales manager, Snap-on Industrial, Education Sales. “We want to see students competing in events like SkillsUSA enter into long and rewarding careers in the collision repair industry, and we believe efforts like the ones from these organizations serve as a valuable part of the solution to demonstrating leadership in addressing the skills gap.”

“This competition is near and dear to my heart, and I’m really proud to be involved with organizations that find ways to support these kids,” said Brett Bailey, chairman of SCRS. “We want people to understand it isn’t just a trade but a vibrant industry with a lot of support and opportunity to develop a rewarding career. Kids and their parents should know that organizations like SCRS exist to help individuals and businesses find success in collision repair, and that we need people with their talents to grow into the sophisticated roles that are opening in repair facilities across the U.S.”

Added MTMF Trustee Jeff Hendler, “It’s not just talent that leads someone to a gold medal. There is a lot of hard work and ambition that needs to exist to earn an accomplishment of this nature. These four are great ambassadors of that work ethic, and we are thrilled to be a part of their journey.”

For more information about SCRS, visit www.scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected]. For more information on MTMF, visit www.marchtaylormemorial.org.