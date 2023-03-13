SCRS Announces Candidates for 2023 Annual Election

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) is inviting active members to take part in the annual election for the SCRS board of directors on Tuesday, April 11 at 5:15 p.m. at the Omni Richmond, Va.

The meeting will begin with an introduction of the candidates. Each nominee will have the opportunity to address voters and share their background and experience, which have prepared them to represent SCRS members on the board. The elections and ballot collection will close promptly at 6:00pm.

In accordance with SCRS bylaws, the nomination process closed on Feb. 25, and there will be no nominations from the floor.

This election will fill three open board seats, and candidates include:

Incumbent

Tony Adams, AkzoNobel (Mo.)

New Nominees

Andrew Batenhorst, Pacific BMW (Calif.)

Michael Giarrizzo, DCR Systems (Ohio)

Andrew Suggs, ABS Equipment Co. (Tenn.)

The election is open to current, designated voting representatives of SCRS member businesses. If it is necessary to change the designated voting representatives for your company, all changes must be completed in writing using the designated voting representative form and received by the SCRS office before 5 p.m. EST on Friday, March 31. The form can be found online here. There can be no changes to designated voting representative following this date.

Election results will be announced on Wednesday, April 12 during the SCRS open board meeting that will be held from 8-11:30 a.m. in the Potomac room.

The open board meeting will include a special session featuring the Virginia Commissioner of Insurance Scott White and North Carolina Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey who will present the activities their office engages in to serve auto insurance consumers.

For more information about SCRS or to join as a member, visit scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].