 SCRS Announces Digital Access to 2022 SEMA RDE Sessions

SCRS announced that all Repairer Driven Education sessions recorded during the 2022 SEMA Show are now available for digital access.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that all Repairer Driven Education (RDE) sessions recorded by SCRS during the 2022 SEMA Show are now available for digital access at https://rde.scrs.com.  

Current SCRS members are entitled to a 20% discount off purchases in the SCRS Online Education Platform. If you’re not currently a member of SCRS, join online at www.scrs.com/join-scrs or email [email protected] to confirm your membership status.

The 2022 Repairer Driven Education (RDE) Full Series online pass ($249) provides at-home access to more than 20 educational sessions originally delivered throughout the week during the 2022 SEMA Show. Unlike the in-person event where attendees had to pick and choose between sessions within a time slot, the RDE Full Series Online access allows attendees to watch every session, without having to pick and choose. This means more opportunities for education, and greater ability to share the information amongst everyone within the repair facility.

For a full list of RDE sessions and speakers, visit https://rde.scrs.com/p/2022.

The Full Series online also includes access to the three sessions that comprised the 2022 OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit, including:

  • OEM Repair Procedure Accessibility — featuring representatives of Audi of America, Mercedes-Benz USA, Toyota Motor North America, Alliance for Automotive Innovation, Barsotti’s Body & Fender and Society of Collision Repair Specialists
  • Tackling the Technician Crisis Together — featuring representatives of Ducker Carlisle, I-CAR, Collision Engineering and TechForce Foundation
  • Managing Scan Tool Choices While Ensuring Safe and Proper Repairs — featuring representatives of Repairify, Nissan Motor Corporation, Subaru of America and Lucid Motors

Once registered for the Full Series Pass, OEM Summit Sessions can be found under “Included Courses,” or purchased separately for access to just the three sessions ($99) via https://rde.scrs.com/p/2022oem. SCRS’ objective in providing digital access to the RDE series is to connect collision repair businesses who were unable to join in person at the SEMA Show, and to allow attendees to bring the leading subject matter experts and topics back home to share with their coworkers. Online attendees can expect the same unique content they would receive in classroom settings, now delivered to the convenience of their own facility.

Access to the 2022 Repairer Driven Education series online is currently made possible with support from 3M; AASP; AirPro Diagnostics; AkzoNobel; BASF Corporation; Car-O-Liner; CCC Intelligent Solutions; Celette; Enterprise Rent-A-Car; PPG Automotive Refinish; Reliable Automotive Equipment; Repairify; SEMA; Spanesi-Americas; and Toyota Motor Sales.

For more information on SCRS, visit scrs.com.

