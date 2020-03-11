Connect with us

SCRS Announces Feature Presentation for Repairer Roundtable

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) will be hosting the annual “Repairer Roundtable” from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8 at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront in Jacksonville, Fla. The meeting is open to all industry participants and is free of charge. SCRS only requests that attendees pre-register so they can accommodate the audience as best as possible.

The 2020 Repairer Roundtable will feature a presentation from Mark Edwards, service engineer for Advanced Driver Assist and Brake Stems for Mercedes-Benz USA LLC. Edwards works in the Engineering Services facility in Jacksonville, Fla., and is responsible for product technical support for body, chassis and electrical systems.

The 90-minute presentation will highlight:

  • How to identify what systems are on a vehicle
  • Differences between generations of ADAS and components that are different between varying generations
  • What the features are and their role in vehicle operation
  • Discussion of examples from cases in the field
  • Impact on components and systems as a result of repair and replace operations
  • Importance of following OEM documentation surrounding repair, diagnostics, calibration and re-initialization of systems

The program will conclude with the opportunity for audience interaction and Q&A. Edwards and his department are interested in better understanding the challenges facing the collision repair market with respect to service engineering, what areas their department may be able to assist with, and what type of information repairers could use. This program will be highly informative, and interaction will be encouraged at the end.

Immediately following the Repairer Roundtable, SCRS will be holding the annual Corporate Member Recognition and Industry Awards Luncheon from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. This event is also no cost to attend, but an RSVP is required.

Register for one or both of these events by clicking here.

Other SCRS events taking place during the week in Florida include:

  • SCRS Board of Directors open meeting – Tuesday, April 7, 3-5 p.m.
  • SCRS Annual Election (SCRS members only) – Tuesday, April 7, 5:15 p.m.-5:45 p.m.

For more information about SCRS, or to join as a member, visit scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].

