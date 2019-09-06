SCRS Announces Lineup for 2019 IDEAS Collide Showcase

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that the lineup of speakers and topics for the IDEAS Collide Showcase taking place Nov. 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the 2019 SEMA Show in Las Vegas is now set. The event features 10 fast-paced presentations delivered in 10 minutes, designed to stimulate thought, innovation and resolution of business challenges with brash, outspoken and provoking concepts from thought leaders both in and out of the industry. These topics rattle the status quo with ambitious ideas that have a transformative effect on the industry or offer keys to resolving existing market challenges.

“Last year, SCRS launched the first-ever IDEAS Collide Showcase, and we are excited for its return in 2019,” said Brett Bailey, chairman of SCRS. “It was one of our most talked about events of the series last year, and the format really seemed to resonate with attendees. There was a lot of input following the session expressing appreciation for the pace of presentations, keeping it energetic and exciting. But also that limiting presentations to 10 minutes allowed Showcase attendees to get exposed to a broad mix of topics and ideas that they wouldn’t necessarily have chosen to attend as a stand-alone event, but ultimately proved to be really interesting.”

The lineup includes:

Ryan Taylor, CEO, Bodyshop Booster Inc.

What if your customer could file a claim right at your shop without having to talk to their insurance company?

We live in a time of disruption, and for years body shops have had very little control over the claims process. What if the shops could be like a dentist office and had the ability to collect First Notice Of Loss information and then had the authority to file the claim on behalf of the customer?

New data out of the insurance sector is showing that this may be a very real possibility. Taylor will reveal new research and a possible path for shops that want to take back control of the claims process.

Tim Ronak, Senior Services Consultant, AkzoNobel

“That’s just the cost of doing business.”

Understanding the difference between a direct cost and an overhead cost can be a confusing task with today’s vehicles when repairing the physical damage along with the technology imbedded within them. Historical views of training expenses, equipment investment and facility utilization may be outdated when evaluating the current industry marketplace.

The industry is changing faster than ever before, and new technologies, procedures, skills and services are being required to return vehicles back to their pre-accident state. The industry is in conflict over which procedures are considered a “cost of doing business” and which are a “direct cost of the repair.” Understanding how to explain and justify the direct costs associated with returning a vehicle back to a condition that ensures the customer is just as safe post-repair as they were prior to the damage occurring is crucial if a collision repair business is going to remain sustainable. Understanding the concept of an avoidable direct cost is the key for today’s repairer to successfully navigate the reimbursement process documentation.

Mario Dimovski, CEO, Tradiebot Industries

How augmented reality technology could change the industry with repair information at your fingertips.

Tradiebot’s new software, WorxAR, uses augmented reality to help technicians perform service repairs by accessing the latest digital repair processes and service manuals. It almost acts as a digital assistant for collision repairers performing repairs on a vehicle. The technology can also be used for training, providing access to standard operating procedures, repair manuals, real-time information on workshop jobs and intuitive training in a digital format accessible via smartphone, tablet or AR glasses.

Elle Artison, CEO, Paul Webb Training

6 bridge statements – getting to yes.

The brain takes words literally, and human beings can only act on the information they are given. Ever stop the think and forget to start again? Bridge statements take you to the start again – and that gets you to “yes.”

Kyle Holt, President, S/P2

Grow your own techs!

The No. 1 crisis facing the automotive industry is the technician shortage. The only sustainable competitive advantage is to grow your own technicians. Learn how to recruit the next generation of technicians, as well as how implement a mentoring program to grow your own techs. Let your competitors complain that they can’t find technicians while you propel your business forward. Recruit and grow the technicians you need, and never worry about the technician shortage again.

Fred Iantorno, Vice President, IoT, VeriFacts Automotive

Collision shops in the connected age.

Explore the connected shop based on the enhancements within four areas: repair process documentation; the internet of things in the shop; a blueprint of financial messages; FNOL (First Notice of Loss) and estimating in the connected ecosphere.

Wayne Mitchell | Global Director Automotive Solutions, Stericycle Expert Solutions

Recall evolution.

It’s not just the vehicle that’s changing. In the wake of what NHTSA has called “the largest and most complex safety recall in U.S. history,” the Takata airbag recall process has had lasting impact on the automotive industry. In this presentation, we will explore what this recall means to collision repairers, ways in which the industry has already been engaged in potential solutions, and opportunities to expand the solution independent collision businesses may present to the nearly 20 affected automakers. We will sift through the potential downstream impact on the recall landscape, regulatory pressure and the evolution that has stemmed from the lessons learned.

Judy Folk, Collision Repair Design Service, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes

Process driven design.

The knowledge of a process driven organization is rooted in the entire business system and not in the people employed there. This shift allows the collision center to continuously react to the environment to update practices/SOP and ensure efficiency in every business process. Improvement is continuous and flexible. Training becomes seamless as employees simply jump into a process with little variation. Process driven design means that your company will sharpen their process, working to become extremely efficient while maintaining value.

Doug Kelly, CEO, asTech

The future of vehicle electronics, service and repair.

Ready for a glance into the future of electronic repair on today and tomorrow’s automobile servicing, capabilities and needs? This session will introduce dialogue and challenges that we may face in the very near future.

John Goglia, Independent Aviation Safety Consultant and Adjunct Professor at Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology

A view of transportation safety, from cruising altitude.

With over 40 years of experience in the aviation industry and serving as the first National Transportation Safety Bureau member to hold an FAA aircraft mechanic’s certificate, this session will allow Goglia to reflect on a lifetime of commitment to aviation safety. From documented checklists and processes, complex records of service, and parts and procedure specifications that live as part of the history of aircraft, there are a wide variety of established practices in the aviation space that can serve as an example to the automotive and collision repair sectors. Many may even contribute to a greater perception of safety as a standard, rather than as an option. This is your opportunity to learn from an author of aviation safety management systems, adjunct professor on aeronautics and technology, and columnist for four aviation trade publications as we explore the world of aviation safety management.

The program will be emceed by Paul Webb of Paul Webb Training, an online training developer, author and international and corporate speaker.

To register for the IDEAS Collide Showcase, visit www.scrs.com/rde. For more information about SCRS or to join as a member, visit www.scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].