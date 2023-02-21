 SCRS Announces New Arrangement with GM Partner Perks

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Associations

SCRS Announces New Arrangement with GM Partner Perks

GM Partner Perks members can now use the GM Partner Perks Exclusively Yours Prepaid Mastercard to pay for SCRS membership and renewals.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has announced an arrangement with GM Partner Perks Exclusively Yours (EY) Prepaid Mastercard whereby GM Partner Perks members can use their card to pay for SCRS membership and renewals.

The GM Partner Perks program is a parts loyalty program specifically designed to support independent body shops, and members of the GM Collision Repair Network can benefit from simply earning rewards on their “my General Motors” parts purchases.

Purchases accumulate points, and the points can be redeemed and transferred to the prepaid Mastercard for use. There is no fee to transfer points from the my GM Partner Perks account to a GM Partner Perks EY Prepaid Mastercard.

To access, log into the my GM Partner Perks homepage and click the shopping cart icon to go to the rewards catalog.

Related Articles

Choose the “my GM Partner Perks Exclusives” in the navigation bar, and the “my GM partner Perks EY card” in the dropdown box.

Enter the amount you wish to transfer (ex: Single-location General Membership = $475, Single-location Platinum Membership = $1,000).

Complete the transfer overview and submit.

This will transfer points from your account to your card, which can then be used at scrs.com/join-scrs to establish a new membership, or in your established membership account to renew your existing membership.

For more information about SCRS, visit scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].

You May Also Like

Associations

SEMA Sponsors ZEV Conversion Rebate Bill in California

Senate Bill 301 would create a financial rebate program for converting gas and diesel-powered motor vehicles into zero-emissions-vehicles.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D-Burbank) recently introduced Senate Bill 301, a bill sponsored by the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) to create a financial rebate program for converting gas and diesel-powered motor vehicles into zero-emissions-vehicles (ZEVs). The legislation will allow California to support small businesses and maintain its rich car culture, while assisting consumers that want to convert their vehicles to cleaner engines. 

Read Full Article

More Associations Posts
CIECA Announces 2023 Board of Trustees Officers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association announced that its board of trustees has elected new officers for 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEMA Unveils Top Automotive Aftermarket Trends for 2023

The new “SEMA Future Trends – January 2023” report provides a detailed analysis of the industry’s most important issues and trends in 2023 and beyond.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AASP-MN to Hold 21st Annual Race for Automotive Education

This event serves as the primary fundraiser for the AASP-MN Automotive Education Fund, which provides financial resources to automotive students.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
2023 SEMA Scholarship Applications Now Open

The 2023 SEMA Scholarship application period for students preparing for careers in the automotive or performance parts industries is now open and will run through March 1, 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

GM to Invest $20.5 Million to Prepare for EVs

General Motors Co. has announced plans to invest a total of $20.5 million across three of its Customer Care and Aftersales parts distribution centers, located in Memphis, Tenn., Ypsilanti, Mich., and Burton, Mich.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NORTHEAST Recognized Among Top Trade Shows

The AAASP/NJ’s flagship event, the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, has been named to the Top 100 Trade Shows in the U.S. list by Trade Show Executive magazine. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA to Hold Webinar on New Normal’s Impact on Claims

CIECA’s webinar, “The New, New Normal and the Impact on the Claims & Collision Industry”, is scheduled for Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEMA Releases Statement on Status of RPM Act

Despite strong Congressional backing and support from the racing community, the 2021-2022 Congressional session is ending without passage of the Recognizing the Support of Motorsports (RPM) Act.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers