SCRS Announces New Arrangement with GM Partner Perks

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has announced an arrangement with GM Partner Perks Exclusively Yours (EY) Prepaid Mastercard whereby GM Partner Perks members can use their card to pay for SCRS membership and renewals.



The GM Partner Perks program is a parts loyalty program specifically designed to support independent body shops, and members of the GM Collision Repair Network can benefit from simply earning rewards on their “my General Motors” parts purchases.



Purchases accumulate points, and the points can be redeemed and transferred to the prepaid Mastercard for use. There is no fee to transfer points from the my GM Partner Perks account to a GM Partner Perks EY Prepaid Mastercard.



To access, log into the my GM Partner Perks homepage and click the shopping cart icon to go to the rewards catalog.

Choose the “my GM Partner Perks Exclusives” in the navigation bar, and the “my GM partner Perks EY card” in the dropdown box.

Enter the amount you wish to transfer (ex: Single-location General Membership = $475, Single-location Platinum Membership = $1,000).

Complete the transfer overview and submit.



This will transfer points from your account to your card, which can then be used at scrs.com/join-scrs to establish a new membership, or in your established membership account to renew your existing membership.



For more information about SCRS, visit scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].