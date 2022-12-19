 SCRS Announces New OEM Parts Data Benefit through partslink24 - BodyShop Business
SCRS Announces New OEM Parts Data Benefit through partslink24

SEMA Seeks Speakers for 2023 Education Program

AASP/MA Body Shop Wins Appeal Against Travelers

AASP/NJ Mourns Loss of Longtime Members Jack Wilson and Sal Failla
Associations

SCRS Announces New OEM Parts Data Benefit through partslink24

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has announced a new member benefit being offered in partnership with partslink24, an SCRS company member.

partslink24 is a web portal for direct access to over 15 premium OEM part catalogs, including Audi, Porsche, BMW, Land Rover and more. The premium part catalogs provide parts information, OE illustrations, parts mapping to VIN, an intelligent search function, vehicle data, paint codes, vehicle options, equipment and the ability to order genuine parts online from authorized dealers.

SCRS members will receive:

  • Six months of free access to partslink24
  • After the six-month free trial, SCRS members can continue the annual subscription at a discounted rate of $20 per month
  • No payment information is required at the beginning of the free trial, only when the user decides to subscribe to the service

“We are very proud to become members of SCRS and offer a valuable resource to the collision repair businesses the association represents,” said Alfredo de la Vega, general manager of LexCom North America. “SCRS strives to provide solutions to critical issues in the industry, and partslink24 empowers body shops with relevant information such as paint codes, OEM illustrations, complete parts information and VIN-based parts mapping that is 100% precise because partslink24 sources the information directly from the car makers. We believe this will save time and energy for collision center repair planners and parts personnel. We also believe SCRS and partslink24 are a perfect combination to improve the daily operations in the collision industry.”

Added SCRS Executive Director Aaron Schulenburg, “SCRS has long championed the utilization of OEM information for better outcomes in the repair process. This program represents an increased opportunity for our members to access that information. We are grateful for the support, services and membership from Alfredo and his team at partslink24, as they sought out ways to better inform and advantage collision repairers in the association network.” 

Interested members can learn more at scrs.com/member-benefits.

