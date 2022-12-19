SCRS Announces New OEM Parts Data Benefit through partslink24 - BodyShop Business

Click Here to Read More

partslink24 is a web portal for direct access to over 15 premium OEM part catalogs, including Audi, Porsche, BMW, Land Rover and more. The premium part catalogs provide parts information, OE illustrations, parts mapping to VIN, an intelligent search function, vehicle data, paint codes, vehicle options, equipment and the ability to order genuine parts online from authorized dealers.

SCRS members will receive:

Six months of free access to partslink24

After the six-month free trial, SCRS members can continue the annual subscription at a discounted rate of $20 per month

No payment information is required at the beginning of the free trial, only when the user decides to subscribe to the service

“We are very proud to become members of SCRS and offer a valuable resource to the collision repair businesses the association represents,” said Alfredo de la Vega, general manager of LexCom North America. “SCRS strives to provide solutions to critical issues in the industry, and partslink24 empowers body shops with relevant information such as paint codes, OEM illustrations, complete parts information and VIN-based parts mapping that is 100% precise because partslink24 sources the information directly from the car makers. We believe this will save time and energy for collision center repair planners and parts personnel. We also believe SCRS and partslink24 are a perfect combination to improve the daily operations in the collision industry.”