The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has announced the participating subject matter experts in the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit session on electric vehicles (EVs).

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

The session will take place in the Upper South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, just down the hall from the Collision Repair & Refinish section of the SEMA Show, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The panel will feature: Jennifer Goforth, director, Global Aftersales Mechanical Engineering, General Motors

John Eck, collision manager, Customer Care & Aftersales, General Motors

Andy McDonald, global body repair program senior manager, Lucid Motors

Andy Hall, head of vehicle safety, Lucid Motors

Kelly Logan, senior manager, Collision Repair Program, Rivian

Dan Black, manager, Service Engineering, Rivian Panel moderators will include Ron Reichen of Precision Body & Paint and Kye Yeung of European Motor Car Works , both of whom own repair facilities with experience in operating within certified collision repair networks that include EVs.

Advertisement

The session will explore the unique vehicle platforms each of the participating manufacturers have developed and how their EV offering differs from other more traditional vehicles. From construction to repair characteristics and means in which the collision repair industry will need to adapt, panelists will thoroughly explore considerations and opportunities afforded to the industry by EVs. Sales of alternative power vehicles, while currently representing just 5% of all U.S. light vehicle sales today, are expected to reach 45% by 2035, according to new SEMA market research. The inevitable growth of this market makes the perfect fit for a summit that has always had an eye on the developing landscape of modern vehicles, with a focus on emerging trends that influence vehicle repairability and collision industry preparation.

Advertisement