SCRS Announces Panelists for EV Presentation at SEMA

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has announced the participating subject matter experts in the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit session on electric vehicles (EVs).

The session will take place in the Upper South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, just down the hall from the Collision Repair & Refinish section of the SEMA Show, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The panel will feature:

  • Jennifer Goforth, director, Global Aftersales Mechanical Engineering, General Motors
  • John Eck, collision manager, Customer Care & Aftersales, General Motors
  • Andy McDonald, global body repair program senior manager, Lucid Motors
  • Andy Hall, head of vehicle safety, Lucid Motors
  • Kelly Logan, senior manager, Collision Repair Program, Rivian
  • Dan Black, manager, Service Engineering, Rivian

Panel moderators will include Ron Reichen of Precision Body & Paint and Kye Yeung of European Motor Car Works , both of whom own repair facilities with experience in operating within certified collision repair networks that include EVs.

The session will explore the unique vehicle platforms each of the participating manufacturers have developed and how their EV offering differs from other more traditional vehicles. From construction to repair characteristics and means in which the collision repair industry will need to adapt, panelists will thoroughly explore considerations and opportunities afforded to the industry by EVs.

Sales of alternative power vehicles, while currently representing just 5% of all U.S. light vehicle sales today, are expected to reach 45% by 2035, according to new SEMA market research.

The inevitable growth of this market makes the perfect fit for a summit that has always had an eye on the developing landscape of modern vehicles, with a focus on emerging trends that influence vehicle repairability and collision industry preparation.

SCRS is thrilled for the opportunity to highlights these automakers taking the limelight for their commitment to EV production and the evident advancements that will come as they usher in a new type of fleet on the American roadways.

Summit sessions can be selected individually, or as part of the Full Series Pass at scrs.com/rde.

To register to attend the EV summit, visit scrs.com/2021RDE.

The 2021 OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit is made possible with support from BASF, CCC, Enterprise, Reliable Automotive Equipment, Toyota Wholesale Parts and SEMA.

To learn more about SCRS’ education series at the SEMA Show, visit scrs.com/2021RDE.

For more information about SCRS or to join as a member, visit scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].

