SCRS Announces Red Carpet Breakfast at SEMA

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that the fourth Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Breakfast will be held Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 7-9 a.m. in the Upper South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center in room S233 at the 2021 SEMA Show.

The Red Carpet Awards Breakfast has become a noteworthy fixture of the SEMA Show week events, featuring the most prestigious awards and recognitions from industry organizations, putting a well-deserved spotlight on individuals and businesses in the collision repair industry.

Members of the collision repair industry are invited to attend the event for free, funded by the participating associations and with added sponsorship support by BodyShop Business and the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS). Seating for breakfast will be on a first-come, first served basis and will be limited to 200 available seats.

Jordan Hendler, owner of Admin Concepts and facilitator of the Collision Industry Conference (CIC) held Tuesday during the SEMA Show, will serve as the emcee of the event.

This year’s event will include the following awards:

CIECA

  • CIECA Electronic Commerce Company of the Year
  • CIECA Outstanding Contribution
  • CIECA Chairperson’s Award

BodyShop Business

  • Single-Shop Executive of the Year Award
  • Multi-Shop Executive of the Year Award

Collision Repair Education Foundation

  • Fueling the Future Award

I-CAR

  • Russ Verona Memorial Award
  • Jeff Silver Award

SCRS

  • The 2021 March Taylor Kina’ole Award
  • Collision Industry Non-Individual Service Award
  • Industry Achievement Award

As part of the ceremony, SCRS will deliver three awards, including a presentation of the March Taylor Kina’ole Award.

The March Taylor Kina’ole Award is named after March Taylor, who owned Auto Body Hawaii in Kailua Kona, Hawaii, and was an SCRS board member who tragically passed on Aug. 26, 2007. Kina’ole is a Hawaiian term that represents the legacy Taylor left behind within the SCRS organization. Kina’ole embodies a sentiment of flawlessness, defined as “doing the right thing, in the right way, at the right time, in the right place, to the right person, for the right reason, with the right feeling, the first time.” The culture associated with Kina’Ole has served as a guiding light for SCRS, instilled in the organization by Taylor. The Kina’Ole Award has since been presented to Gary Wano, Jr. (GW and Son Auto Body), Petra Schroeder (Collisionista) and the late John Norris (Collision Industry Information Assistance).

For SCRS, this award is about preserving the memory of their friend and mentor, and identifying where March Taylor’s characteristics shine in others in ways that make the collision industry great. The award is not about an action, or activity, but rather an exhibition of character.

The Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Breakfast places a priority on encouraging and recognizing greatness in individuals, companies and actions in the collision repair industry, and the excitement and energy of the SEMA Show provides the perfect backdrop for such distinguished presentations.

For more information about SCRS, or to join as a member, visit scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].

