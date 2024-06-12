SCRS Announces Repairer Driven Education Registration Now Open

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that registration for the Repairer Driven Education (RDE) at the 2024 SEMA Show is now open.

RDE is the most comprehensive collision repair education series of the year, delivered live at the SEMA Show and then made available online for the industry.

To register for SCRS’ Repairer Driven Education series at the 2024 SEMA Show, visit semashow.com/attendee and choose the option to “REGISTER.” When you arrive at the option for “Seminars and Special Events,” you will be able to add the SCRS Full Series Pass (FSP) or individual sessions of your choice.

For questions and show registration assistance, call (866) 229-3687 Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. CST (domestic), +1-224-563-3154 (international) or email [email protected].

For more information about SCRS or to join as a member, visit scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].