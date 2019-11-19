SCRS Announces Winner of Annual Prize from 2019 SEMA Show

Jason Stahl has 25 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 12 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that Josh Shaw of Shannon’s Auto Body in Brainerd, Minn., won a Spanesi Touch Electronic Measuring System and one year of Spanesi Touch Electronic Measuring System vehicle data via their annual prize raffle at the 2019 SEMA Show.

To be eligible for the drawing, visitors to the SCRS booth had to pick up a “report card” listing all the exhibiting sponsors of SCRS’ Repairer Driven Education, visit each of their booth locations at the show and return the completed card to the SCRS booth for entry into the drawing.

Shannon’s Auto Body was founded by Shannon Christian in 1996 and has grown into a 17,000-sq.-ft. facility with 20 employees. The staff includes ASE Certified technicians, and the shop is an I-CAR Gold Class facility and a new Platinum Member of SCRS after joining SCRS at the SEMA Show.

“I was blown away when I got the call that we won,” said Christian. “The number-one thing that I wanted to purchase at the SEMA Show this year was that Touch system. We spent a lot of time Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday shopping on the show floor and planning out equipment needs for a shop expansion I’m working on. I’ve actually been researching that specific system for two years now. We want to use it for blueprinting, increasing production and pre- and post-repair inspections. Winning it frees me up to invest in some of the other equipment I’ve had my eye on as well.

“I’ve been to SEMA every year for the past 10 years, and this year I brought four of my employees. It’s also the first year I took classes, and I was blown away by what we gained from that experience. I was also really excited to spend time in the SCRS booth and demo the new Blueprinting Optimization Tool that SCRS released. I’m even more excited after seeing the demo in person. Honestly, this was simply an amazing show; such a good experience.”

Added SCRS Chairman Brett Bailey, “We really want to thank Tim Morgan and Spanesi Americas, as well as Christina, Orazio and the entire Spanesi family, for their continued generosity and support over the years. It’s also really nice to see one of our new members enjoy such good fortune while participating in the SEMA Show. It was also really exciting for all of us to see so many collision repair businesses in the booth on Friday, just waiting to see if they were the winner. It’s a testament to the excitement surrounding the Touch Measuring System and the value it brings to our audience. We’ve always focused on creating positive impact for those in the industry around us, and this year was special for many reasons, namely that it marked 10 years of SCRS working with SEMA to deliver positive impact at the show. It’s moments like these when we see members benefit that I’m reminded of how lucky we are to do the work we do, who we get to do it with, and most importantly who we get to do it for.”

“Being involved with SCRS in a capacity of offering this prize experience is something we always see as an opportunity to give back to an industry that continues to be very good to our company,” said Timothy W. Morgan, COO of Spanesi Americas, Inc. “We have enjoyed a tremendous amount of success during the SEMA Show every year, and it’s exciting to us to see a company like Shannon’s Auto Body win our equipment. Shannon has been a great customer, and we were fortunate to have done business with him earlier in the week as well, and I know this is just a phenomenal way for him to close out his show. It’s very rewarding to know we are able to help support good people, working to do great things for consumers by investing in their industry, in their business and in acquiring knowledge. We couldn’t be more proud of how this turned out.”

For more information about SCRS or to join as a member, visit www.scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].