SCRS April Meetings, Election to Take Place in Oklahoma City

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced it will be holding a Repairer Roundtable (9-11:30 a.m.), open board meeting (2-5 p.m.) and annual election (5:15-6 p.m.) on April 13 at the Sheraton Oklahoma City Downtown in Oklahoma City, Okla.

The last in-person Repairer Roundtable was held in April 2019 and focused on workforce development and solutions to skilled labor challenges. In this upcoming Repairer Roundtable, the SCRS Board of Directors is excited to present a focused dialogue addressing the issues that are impacting collision repairers the most today. The association intends to use the forum to both collect response and input from those in-person, but also to collect and address challenges that are shared with them from repairers across the industry.

The Repairer Roundtable will feature a panel consisting of three collision repair facility operators and three association representatives:

Andy Tylka, owner at Tag Auto Group (Ind.)

Bruce Halcro, owner at Capital Collision Center (Mont.)

Kye Yeung, president at European Motor Car Works (Calif.)

Kyle Bradshaw, president of the Carolinas Collision Association (CCA)

Jill Tuggle, executive director of the Auto Body Association of Texas (ABAT)

Jordan Hendler, executive director of the Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association (WMABA)

You do not have to be a member to participate in the Repairer Roundtable, and the event is open to all who are in Oklahoma City for the week of industry events. There is no fee to attend, but SCRS asks guests who intend to join to RSVP so that they can set the room appropriately to accommodate for social distancing during the meeting.