SCRS April Meetings, Election to Take Place in Oklahoma City
The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced it will be holding a Repairer Roundtable (9-11:30 a.m.), open board meeting (2-5 p.m.) and annual election (5:15-6 p.m.) on April 13 at the Sheraton Oklahoma City Downtown in Oklahoma City, Okla.
The last in-person Repairer Roundtable was held in April 2019 and focused on workforce development and solutions to skilled labor challenges. In this upcoming Repairer Roundtable, the SCRS Board of Directors is excited to present a focused dialogue addressing the issues that are impacting collision repairers the most today. The association intends to use the forum to both collect response and input from those in-person, but also to collect and address challenges that are shared with them from repairers across the industry.
The Repairer Roundtable will feature a panel consisting of three collision repair facility operators and three association representatives:
- Andy Tylka, owner at Tag Auto Group (Ind.)
- Bruce Halcro, owner at Capital Collision Center (Mont.)
- Kye Yeung, president at European Motor Car Works (Calif.)
- Kyle Bradshaw, president of the Carolinas Collision Association (CCA)
- Jill Tuggle, executive director of the Auto Body Association of Texas (ABAT)
- Jordan Hendler, executive director of the Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association (WMABA)
You do not have to be a member to participate in the Repairer Roundtable, and the event is open to all who are in Oklahoma City for the week of industry events. There is no fee to attend, but SCRS asks guests who intend to join to RSVP so that they can set the room appropriately to accommodate for social distancing during the meeting.
Following the Repairer Rountable, the SCRS board will hold an open board meeting for everyone wishing to learn more about the association’s ongoing activities. The meeting will include updates from SCRS staff and special presentations from SCRS committees, including the Education Committee presentation on “Kool Tools” which was postponed from the previous meeting.
Following the open meeting, SCRS will invite members only back into the room to participate in the annual election for open seats on the board of directors.
In accordance with SCRS’s bylaws, the nomination process closed on Feb. 26, and there will be no nominations from the floor.
This election will fill four open board seats, and candidates include:
Incumbents
- Rob Grieve, Nylund Collision (Colo.)
- Dave Gruskos, Reliable Automotive Equipment (N.J.)
New nominees
- Kris Burton, Rosslyn Auto Body (Va.)
- Josh McFarlin, AirPro Diagnostics (Fla.)
- Erin Solis, Certified Collision Group (Colo.)
The election is open to current, designated voting representatives of SCRS member businesses.
In accordance with SCRS bylaws, members must be present to vote. To join as a member of SCRS to participate in the upcoming election, contact the association office at [email protected] or join online at scrs.com/join-scrs.
For those also attending the Collision Industry Conference (CIC), click here to get information and pre-register for the in-person event.