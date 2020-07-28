Connect with us

SCRS BOT Live Demos Begin Wednesday, July 29

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has announced the introduction of live demos of the award-winning Blueprint Optimization Tool (BOT), powered by NuGen IT. The BOT is now available for purchase at scrs.com/BOT. For businesses interested in learning more about the program prior to subscribing, the development team will be offering weekly demonstrations every Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

There is no pre-registration necessary. Interested repair facilities can join the live demo by using https://bit.ly/BOTDemo to access. The dial-in phone number is (872) 240-3212, access code: 882-344-061.

The repairer-focused BOT is a Microsoft Windows software application that automates the print version of the SCRS Guide to Complete Repair Planning. The BOT application operates alongside of the respective P-Page logic estimating application and utilizes CIECA estimate data to analyze the original repair line information. It then generates an electronic information estimate report that identifies additional repair operations that may have been overlooked.

The tool is designed to increase efficiency by establishing consistency. It offers an organized means of identifying and adding missed opportunities by dynamically cross-referencing written estimates against the SCRS Guide to Complete Repair Planning.

Pricing for non-SCRS members:

  • $139 per month for one computer access per location
  • $29 per month for each additional computer per location

Pricing for SCRS members:

  • $99 per month fee for one computer access per location
  • $21.75 per month for each additional computer per location

There will be a $75 installation fee per location for all user accounts. SCRS members will receive a substantial savings on the monthly subscription. SCRS encourages non-members to join SCRS and log into the member website before subscribing to the BOT product in order to take advantage of the discounted pricing.

For questions about BOT billing, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].

For questions about BOT product configuration and technical support, call (913) 754-5243 or email [email protected].

For more information about SCRS, or to join as a member, visit scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or [email protected].

