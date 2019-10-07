SCRS Encourages Attendance for Repairer Driven Education and SEMA Show

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) is encouraging collision repair businesses interested in attending Repairer Driven Education (RDE) sessions during the 2019 SEMA Show to take advantage of the early registration deadlines for the best pricing. Registering on or before Oct. 11 provides distinct advantages with discounted rates and more efficient processing.

SEMA reports that those who register on or before the Oct. 11 deadline can save $50 on their show badge. Additionally, those who plan to add the RDE package will save an extra $25 on Full Series Passes and $10 on individually selected courses.

In addition to the financial savings that come with early registration, attendees in the U.S. and Canada will also receive their show badge and course selection tickets in the mail prior to the show. This reduces time in lines and at registration, increasing time on the show floor and in classrooms once on site.

To qualify for a buyer badge, applicants may be required to submit proof of employment in the industry. Prior-year approval does not automatically guarantee approval for a badge this year, and qualifying materials may still be required.

The 2019 RDE series is made possible with support from:

PPG Automotive Refinish

AkzoNobel

BASF

CCC Information Services, Inc.

Reliable Automotive Equipment

Enterprise

Toyota Wholesale Parts

Spanesi Americas

AASP

AirPro Diagnostics

American Honda Motor Company

Axalta

Celette

General Motors

Hedson Technologies

PBES

Pro Spot

Podium

SEMA

RDE at the SEMA Show takes place Nov. 4-8 in Las Vegas. To register for RDE, visit www.scrs.com/rde. To register for SEMA, visit www.semashow.com/register.