 SCRS Honors Danny Gredinburg with March Taylor Kina'ole Award
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

SCRS Honors Danny Gredinburg with March Taylor Kina'ole Award

on

Repairify to Launch Repairify State-of-the-Art Training Institute

on

I-CAR Announces Winners of Two Prestigious Annual Awards

on

BodyShop Business Announces 2022 Executives of the Year
Advertisement

The Road to AAPEX, Episode 6: The End of the Road

Now there’s just one question left to answer: Did Joe and the Caddy make it to Las Vegas for AAPEX?

Welding on Electric Vehicles, Part 3

How to quickly search for and find OEM hybrid and electric vehicle disabling procedures.

MORE POST

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

Trending Now

News: SCRS Honors Danny Gredinburg with March Taylor Kina’ole Award

News: Repairify to Launch Repairify State-of-the-Art Training Institute

News: I-CAR Announces Winners of Two Prestigious Annual Awards

News: BodyShop Business Announces 2022 Executives of the Year

Current Issues

October 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

SCRS Honors Danny Gredinburg with March Taylor Kina’ole Award

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) honored Danny Gredinburg, administrator of the Database Enhancement Gateway (DEG), with the March Taylor Kina’ole Award yesterday at the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Breakfast at the SEMA Show.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
(Left to right): SCRS Past Chairman Barry Dorn, Auto Body Hawaii President Dale Matsumoto, legendary industry trainer/instructor Toby Chess, DEG Administrator Danny Gredinburg and SCRS Executive Director Aaron Schulenburg pose with the March Taylor Kina’ole award — a framed copy of one of Taylor’s iconic work shirts.

The March Taylor Kina’ole Award is named after collision industry legend March Taylor, who died tragically in 2007. Taylor owned Auto Body Hawaii and was instrumental in creating the DEG — an initiative developed to help improve the quality and accuracy of collision repair estimates — for the ultimate benefit of the entire collision industry.

Kina’ole is a Hawaiian phrase meaning: doing the right thing, in the right way, at the right time, in the right place, to the right person, for the right reason, with the right feeling — the first time — a spirit that Taylor embodied.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Events: SEMA Show Returns with a Vengeance in 2022

News: Suburban Breaks Ground on 20,000-Square-Foot Expansion

News: Kent Automotive Releases Updated Online Catalog

Events: SEMA Announces New Product Award Winners

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business