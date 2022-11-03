News: SCRS Honors Danny Gredinburg with March Taylor Kina’ole Award
SCRS Honors Danny Gredinburg with March Taylor Kina’ole Award
The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) honored Danny Gredinburg, administrator of the Database Enhancement Gateway (DEG), with the March Taylor Kina’ole Award yesterday at the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Breakfast at the SEMA Show.
The March Taylor Kina’ole Award is named after collision industry legend March Taylor, who died tragically in 2007. Taylor owned Auto Body Hawaii and was instrumental in creating the DEG — an initiative developed to help improve the quality and accuracy of collision repair estimates — for the ultimate benefit of the entire collision industry.
Kina’ole is a Hawaiian phrase meaning: doing the right thing, in the right way, at the right time, in the right place, to the right person, for the right reason, with the right feeling — the first time — a spirit that Taylor embodied.