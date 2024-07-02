 SCRS Invites Collision Industry to Attend Denver Meeting

Associations

SCRS Invites Collision Industry to Attend Denver Meeting

The meeting will take place Tuesday, July 9 from 2-5 p.m. at the Hilton Denver City Center in Denver, Colo.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Published:

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that its open board meeting will take place Tuesday, July 9 from 2-5 p.m. at the Hilton Denver City Center in Denver, Colo.

The meeting will precede the Collision Industry Conference (CIC), which will be held the following day at the same venue.

SCRS invites all members of the industry and especially encourages local collision repair facilities in the Colorado marketplace to come and learn about the national-level activities SCRS is engaged in. The last time SCRS and CIC held meetings in Denver was in 2018, so this year’s meeting presents a rare opportunity for Colorado-based businesses to take part.

The SCRS open meeting is specifically designed to provide members and the broader industry an opportunity to learn about the current state of the association. Attendees also receive updates on programs and initiatives the association has been working on for the collision repair industry, and gives SCRS the chance to collect information from members of the industry about issues and projects that would be meaningful to their businesses.

The agenda will also include an update on SCRS benefits offerings, designed to improve quality of life for members of the industry, and presentations from SCRS staff and committees, outlining current and future work initiatives. There will also be an Education Committee presentation on using modern technology to increase repair planning efficiency, and an update on local initiatives to build the Mountain States Collision Repair Association.

RSVP is not needed. Seating will be first come first served.

To register for CIC, click here.

For more information about SCRS or to join as a member, visit scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].

