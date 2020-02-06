SCRS to Hold Awards and Corporate Member Recognition Event

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) is inviting industry members to join the association for the annual SCRS Industry Awards and Corporate Member Recognition luncheon on Wednesday, April 8 from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront in Jacksonville, Fla.

The event, which will include lunch, is designed to recognize organizations that contribute significant support to SCRS through their corporate membership, as well as recognize some of the tremendous contributions made to the advancement of the industry.

There is no fee to attend any of the events, but SCRS does require an RSVP for the Awards Luncheon so that they can accommodate the appropriate number of meals. Click here to register or email [email protected] no later than March 27.

SCRS Events

Tuesday, April 7 – 3-5 p.m. – SCRS Open Meeting – City Terrace 9; 5:15-5:45 p.m. – SCRS Annual Election – City Terrace 9

– 3-5 p.m. – SCRS Open Meeting – City Terrace 9; 5:15-5:45 p.m. – SCRS Annual Election – City Terrace 9 Wednesday, April 8 – 9-11 a.m. – Repairer Roundtable – River Terrace 2; 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m. – SCRS Industry Awards and Corporate Member Recognition Lunch – River Terrace 3; 1-5 p.m. – CIC Meeting; 6:30 p.m. – CIC Reception

– 9-11 a.m. – Repairer Roundtable – River Terrace 2; 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m. – SCRS Industry Awards and Corporate Member Recognition Lunch – River Terrace 3; 1-5 p.m. – CIC Meeting; 6:30 p.m. – CIC Reception Thursday, April 9 – 8 a.m.-12 p.m. – CIC meeting

For more information about SCRS, or to join as a member, visit scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].