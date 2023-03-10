SCRS Members Discuss Blend Study Live from SEMA Stage

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that collision repairers can watch a discussion of the association’s blend study that was recorded live from the 2022 SEMA Show stage.

This live discussion focused on reactions to the results of the research conducted by SCRS in concert with AkzoNobel Vehicle Refinishes, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF Automotive Refinish, PPG Industries and Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes to perform a comparative analysis of the time difference between performing a full refinish and a blend for color match. The study was monitored and audited by DEKRA North America, the world’s largest unlisted expert organization in the testing, inspection and certification (TIC) industry. The study results conclude that the existing 50% formula may not be an accurate representation of the comparison between the two tasks. The conclusions of this study, presented for the first time at the SEMA Show, indicate that blending steps, on average, took 31.59% more time to perform than full refinish steps.

Watch as SCRS members Bruce Halcro of Capital Collision (Montana), Michael Bradshaw of K&M Collision (N.C.), Amber Alley of Barsotti’s Body & Fender (California) and Gary Wano of GW and Son (Oklahoma) discuss their reactions to the results and what it means to their businesses.

For more information on the SCRS blend study, visit scrs.com/blendstudy.

To join as a member of SCRS, visit https://SCRS.com.