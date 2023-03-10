 SCRS Members Discuss Blend Study Live from SEMA Stage

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

SCRS Members Discuss Blend Study Live from SEMA Stage

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that collision repairers can watch a discussion of the association’s blend study that was recorded live from the 2022 SEMA Show stage.

Related Articles

This live discussion focused on reactions to the results of the research conducted by SCRS in concert with AkzoNobel Vehicle Refinishes, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF Automotive Refinish, PPG Industries and Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes to perform a comparative analysis of the time difference between performing a full refinish and a blend for color match. The study was monitored and audited by DEKRA North America, the world’s largest unlisted expert organization in the testing, inspection and certification (TIC) industry. The study results conclude that the existing 50% formula may not be an accurate representation of the comparison between the two tasks. The conclusions of this study, presented for the first time at the SEMA Show, indicate that blending steps, on average, took 31.59% more time to perform than full refinish steps.

Watch as SCRS members Bruce Halcro of Capital Collision (Montana), Michael Bradshaw of K&M Collision (N.C.), Amber Alley of Barsotti’s Body & Fender (California) and Gary Wano of GW and Son (Oklahoma) discuss their reactions to the results and what it means to their businesses.

For more information on the SCRS blend study, visit scrs.com/blendstudy.

To join as a member of SCRS, visit https://SCRS.com.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Auto Glass Now Opens Three New Locations

Auto Glass Now has announced the opening of three new facilities in Belleville, N.J., Collegeville, Pa., and Lynbrook, N.Y.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Auto Glass Now has announced the opening of three new facilities.

“It is an exciting time for our Auto Glass Now brand as we continue to quickly grow at this incredibly fast pace,” said Michael Lopez, president of Auto Glass Now. “By expanding into new markets across the U.S., we can further pave our path in the auto glass industry. Each new team is ready and dedicated to delivering fast and affordable auto glass services to their customers.”

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Jason Schenker of Prestige Economics to Keynote at 2023 Auto Care Connect

As president of Prestige Economics, Bloomberg News has ranked Schenker the number-one forecaster in the world in 26 different categories since 2011.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auto Care Association Joins Global Right to Repair Movement

The Auto Care Association announced it has joined other global association leaders to support the global right to repair movement by signing the new right to repair position statement.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC F.R.E.E. Program Teaches Kentucky First Responders New Skills

The NABC F.R.E.E event taught more than 30 first responders the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SUN Collision to Exhibit at NORTHEAST Show

SUN Collision will showcase its auto collision repair software at the NORTHEAST Show March 17-19, 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

BASF Shanghai Coatings Opens New Technical Center

New technical center provides total solutions for automotive OEM customers, covering the whole process from color creation to product launch.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Safelite Group Acquires Mark’s Mobile Glass

The combined businesses will work together to grow a successful business offering vehicle glass repair and replacement and recalibration services to Missouri customers.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Celebrates Female Team Members

Crash Champions has launched a month-long multimedia campaign that celebrates women from across the organization.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Announces Classic Collision as New Corporate Member

Based in Atlanta, Ga., Classic Collision was established in 1983 with a single goal: to offer quality service to its customers with integrity and honesty. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers