New SCRS Kool Tools Video Now Live

on

CIECA Webinar to Focus on New Coatings Technologies

on

AASP/NJ Members Learn About Audi Materials, EV Technology

on

AASP/NJ Meeting to Address EVs, Material Preparedness
Associations

New SCRS Kool Tools Video Now Live

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has released their newest episode in the “Kool Tools” video series, highlighting tools and unique products discovered during the 2021 SEMA Show and compiled by the SCRS Education Committee.

The presentation, led by Amber Alley and Michael Bradshaw, continues in the spirit of the annual event started by Toby Chess and Kye Yeung where SCRS Education Committee members walk the SEMA Show floor, seeking out unique equipment and offerings to the collision repair industry that could bring advantages to collision repair professionals.

This year, the committee explored products at the show, put them through the paces in their facilities and shared some of their favorites during the April SCRS Open Board Meeting in Oklahoma City, Okla.

For more information on the background of the Education Committee presentations, click here.

To subscribe to the SCRS YouTube channel, click here.

For more information on SCRS, email [email protected] or click here.

