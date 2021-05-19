SCRS, OEC Announce New Update to BOT

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) and OEC have announced the release of a new update to the Blueprint Optimization Tool (BOT). This update includes adding hundreds of new operations and features to the repairer-designed estimating resource.

The update features crowd-sourced, end-user feedback to bring in the most requested operations. These are operations often performed and overlooked on preliminary repair plans.

The newest version of the BOT features:

Over 350 additional operations added to the part code table, which now exceeds 1,500 total entries

Specific ADAS, scanning, Inspection and calibration operations

Existing BOT users will receive detailed instructions via email from OEC on adding these updated operations to their part code table.

The upgrade represents the first major addition to the guide since the launch of the BOT. This demonstrates how the product will continue to evolve alongside the vehicles collision professionals repair, and with feedback from the product’s user base.

“As an association, our objective first and foremost is to provide help and solutions to collision repair businesses,” said Bruce Halcro, chairman of SCRS. “The collision repair professionals around our table developed this product because they couldn’t find an existing solution to meet their needs. It was designed by these repairers, for their own use, and then made commercially available once it met their strict parameters. Our focus has always been to address the needs of the repair facilities we support. I think these updates speak to the desire to listen to the end user and incorporate feedback into a continually evolving product.”