SCRS, OEC Announce New Update to BOT

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) and OEC have announced the release of a new update to the Blueprint Optimization Tool (BOT). This update includes adding hundreds of new operations and features to the repairer-designed estimating resource.
The update features crowd-sourced, end-user feedback to bring in the most requested operations. These are operations often performed and overlooked on preliminary repair plans.
The newest version of the BOT features:
- Over 350 additional operations added to the part code table, which now exceeds 1,500 total entries
- Specific ADAS, scanning, Inspection and calibration operations
Existing BOT users will receive detailed instructions via email from OEC on adding these updated operations to their part code table.
The upgrade represents the first major addition to the guide since the launch of the BOT. This demonstrates how the product will continue to evolve alongside the vehicles collision professionals repair, and with feedback from the product’s user base.
“As an association, our objective first and foremost is to provide help and solutions to collision repair businesses,” said Bruce Halcro, chairman of SCRS. “The collision repair professionals around our table developed this product because they couldn’t find an existing solution to meet their needs. It was designed by these repairers, for their own use, and then made commercially available once it met their strict parameters. Our focus has always been to address the needs of the repair facilities we support. I think these updates speak to the desire to listen to the end user and incorporate feedback into a continually evolving product.”
Added NuGen IT Director Pete Tagliapietra, “We are firm believers that the BOT technology has the ability to fundamentally change how easily collision repair businesses realize added value from their existing processes. Our work with OEC and SCRS has been 100% aligned since day one in creating meaningful solutions that help connect the dots for repairers; to let them more easily capture the operations that make up a proper repair and lead to greater success through accuracy. The update represents an important step forward to our commitment to be responsive to the needs of the industry.”
This update follows a recent announcement from SCRS and OEC on the addition of reporting functions within the BOT for greater insight into utilization and performance, including the ability to drill down into usage details on a per-RO basis.
For more information on securing a subscription, visit scrs.com/BOT.
The BOT holds product demonstrations at 2:30 p.m. EST every other Wednesday to walk prospective users through the entire workflow of the product. To register for an upcoming live demo, click here. SCRS recommends registering at least 15 minutes before the live demo to receive your logon link.
SCRS members receive significant pricing discounts on the BOT, exceeding the cost of membership. For more information about SCRS or to join as a member, visit scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].