SCRS Presents Video of “Kool Tools” from SEMA Show

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has announced that a video of its “Kool Tools” presentation is now available online. The presentation was originally given at the January 2019 open board meeting in Palm Springs, Calif., where SCRS gave its annual overview of “Kool Tools” and unique products for collision repair businesses.

The presentation, led by Committee Member Toby Chess and SCRS Chairman Kye Yeung, was inspired by a wide range of products and offerings found primarily in the exhibit halls of the 2018 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

Each year, Education Committee members walk the show, seeking out unique tools, equipment and offerings to the collision repair industry that can benefit collision repair professionals. These may be highly unique tools, or sometimes very common tools that have features that set them apart. In this video, there are nearly 20 products covered in the half-hour presentation.

The products – often personally purchased by presenters Yeung and Chess – are typically utilized in a working collision repair environment prior to inclusion in the presentation to see how the products perform and whether or not technicians find them usable.

For more information about SCRS or to join as a member, visit www.scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].