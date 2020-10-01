Connect with us

SCRS RDE Registration Now Open

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that registration is now open for the 2020 Repairer Driven Education (RDE) series, which will be released in conjunction with SEMA360 Nov. 2-6, 2020.

The online RDE Full Series Pass ($375) provides even greater accessibility to educational solutions, unlocking access to all sessions being offered in the 2020 RDE series. Unlike in-person, where attendees had to pick and choose between sessions within a time slot, the RDE Full Series Pass will provide access to all sessions produced for the program and will remain accessible through August 2021 for continued reference.

The 2020 program will have some differences from the past 10 years at the SEMA Show but will continue to build upon attendee feedback. The focus remains connecting collision repair businesses with the nation’s leading subject matter experts on topics relevant to today’s marketplace challenges. Attendees can expect the same unique content they would have in classroom settings, now conveniently delivered to their own facility.

SCRS states that this is an opportunity to offer the entire staff within a collision business acclaimed, national-level education, while capitalizing on information designed to re-energize any team member with knowledge and implementable solutions to real-world problems. The sessions will also be available for purchase as individual sessions ($75 each), just as they have in the past.

For a full list of RDE sessions and speakers, click here. To register, click here.

The 2020 RDE series is currently made possible with support from AkzoNobel; BASF Corporation; CCC Information Services; Axalta Coating Systems; Enterprise Rent-A-Car; Podium; AirPro Diagnostics; Spanesi-Americas; Toyota Motor Sale; and Reliable Automotive Equipment.

SCRS RDE Registration Now Open

Associations: SCRS RDE Registration Now Open

