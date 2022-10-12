 SCRS Recognizes Car-O-Liner for Support of RDE at SEMA Show
SCRS Recognizes Car-O-Liner for Support of RDE at SEMA Show

WIN Announces Annual Sponsorship Program

AASP/NJ to Present Russ Robson Scholarship Award to Young Tech

CIECA Reactivates Calibration Committee
Associations

SCRS Recognizes Car-O-Liner for Support of RDE at SEMA Show

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has recognized Snap-on Equipment companies, including Car-O-Liner and John Bean, as prominent supporters of the Repairer Driven Education (RDE) series, the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit and the digital delivery of the RDE program following the SEMA Show. 

“Like SCRS, Snap-on Equipment and our Total Shop Solutions family of brands — which includes Car-O-Liner as the most well-known collision repair brand in the market — are committed to providing best-in-class education and training programs to the industry,” said Tim Garner, market development manager for Car-O-Liner North America. “We accomplish this by running our own initiatives and working together with organizations such as SCRS. Safe, accurate and profitable repairs using the proper procedures and equipment are vital to the success of our industry and anyone that gets into a vehicle that has been to a repair shop.

“Each year as we get closer to SEMA, the enthusiasm in our organization intensifies. When it comes down to it, the things that we look forward to the most are the people, friends — both old and new — and cars. SEMA has grown into the premier collision event. It is a place where industry professionals can gather to see the latest repair solutions offered by participating manufacturers, attend educational events and seminars, socialize with other industry professionals and see some exciting emerging technology and vehicles that they will use it on.” 

Added SCRS Vice Chair Amber Alley, “It’s the shared vision between SCRS and the brands that are within the Snap-on portfolio that really make this education program so awesome. We’ve all come to the table with a mutual desire to capitalize on the excitement and energy and hopefully inspire collision repairers to bring that information home with them to their stores.”

Charles Searles, training manager at Snap-on Equipment, and Christopher Sobieski, special projects manager at Snap-on Equipment, will be delivering a session on The Importance of Wheel Alignment in ADAS Recalibration for Collision Centers on Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 3-5 p.m. To explore the full Repairer Driven Education series, click here or visit scrs.com/rde

In this article:,
