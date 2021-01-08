SCRS Releases First Video in New Weekly Series

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS), working with Mike Anderson of Collision Advice and Danny Gredinberg of the Database Enhancement Gateway (DEG), has released the first video of a new weekly series focusing on quick tips to boost collision repair businesses.

Click Here to Read More

The series focus on topics that can positively impact collision repairers, with the first topic addressing the not-included steps associated with a second color or clear for interiors or undersides.

“We’ve seen a tremendous amount of positive response to the DEG Estimating Tips that are released every Monday,” said Brett Bailey, chairman of SCRS. “Our collective goal in working with Mike and Danny was to tap into their exceptional knowledge base and expand upon that idea of delivering very specific messages and information focused in on a singular topic at a time. Between SCRS, DEG and Collision Advice, there is a great deal of interaction with collision repair operators across the United States. The challenges that are expressed to us from those encounters are going to be the basis for topics we address and how the quick tips evolve.”

A new video will be released each Thursday afternoon, and other topics will continue to touch on technical processes, repair planning considerations and not-included items, accounting practices, negotiation and documentation approaches, and more.