The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has released a new video featuring a live demonstration of the Blueprint Optimization Tool (BOT). The video, shot during the 2019 SEMA Show, features an updated view of the application since it was initially revealed.

The video demonstration provides an overview of features and functionality and how the product will assist in increasing efficiency by establishing consistency. Through an organized means of identifying and adding missed opportunities, the BOT will dynamically cross-reference written estimates against the SCRS Guide to Complete Repair Planning.

The BOT was recognized during the 2019 SEMA Show with a 2020 SEMA New Product Award and 2020 SEMA Global Media Award.

The SCRS BOT and Database Enhancement Gateway (DEG) will both be featured in live demonstrations during the 2020 NORTHEAST trade show in the Northeast Estimating Resources Center. The demonstrations will allow show attendees to visit with representatives of the DEG and developers of the BOT to learn more about how to use these tools to improve estimating efficiency.

Demonstration hours will be 5-6 p.m. on Friday, March 20, noon-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 21 and noon-2 p.m. on Sunday, March 22.

To be one of the first to be notified once available, join SCRS at scrs.com/join-scrs or sign up for notifications at scrs.com/BOT. SCRS members will receive discounts on the BOT that exceed the annual cost of membership.