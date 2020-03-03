SCRS Releases Newest 2020 Kool Tools Video

Connect with us

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced it has released its latest “Kool Tools” video, in which SCRS board members and associates Amber Alley, Bruce Halcro, Kye Yeung and Toby Chess share some of their favorite tools and equipment they found at the 2019 SEMA Show.

Each year, the SCRS Education Committee searches the SEMA Show for unique tools, equipment and offerings to the collision repair industry that they feel provide value in fixing today’s damaged vehicles.

SCRS encourages collision repairers to subscribe to their YouTube channel to be notified as new content is released.

The next SCRS open board meeting will be April 7 from 3-5 p.m. in Jacksonville, Fla., at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront. For reservations, click here.

Join SCRS by visiting scrs.com/join-scrs to support ongoing efforts to educate, inform and represent the collision repair industry.

