SCRS Releases Video from 2019 Repairer Roundtable on Workforce Development



The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that a video of the presentations on workforce development from the Repairer Roundtable held at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tenn., last April is now available to view on SCRS’s YouTube channel.

Ann Thompson, director of Workforce Development at the Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development, and Kenyatta Lovett, Ph.D., executive director at Complete Tennessee, discuss Tennessee-based programs developed to spur more adults and graduating high school students to work toward a degree or certificate in a vocational school or program, with the objective of better meeting market demand for skilled workers.

The presentation also featured Dan Caldwell, senior manager of Learning Pathways for Nissan’s U.S. manufacturing operations, and Jon Mandrell, Ed.D., president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technologies (TCAT) – Murfreesboro. They shared a look into Nissan’s application of Tennessee’s programs to address a shortage of skilled workers, and how the collaboration between the state, TCAT and industry addressed that need through a cutting-edge public/private partnership.

The program concluded with a Q&A session, responding collision industry specific questions from the audience in attendance.

