SCRS Releases Video on Electric Vehicle Safety
The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has posted a new video discussing new safety concerns for auto body shops that come with the increase in electric vehicles in the industry.
The short video highlights some of these possible considerations, including some specific examples from OEM repair procedures. However, SCRS cautions that repairers should not treat the video as a substitute for the true manufacturer instructions, a point stressed by narrator and SCRS Executive Director Aaron Schulenburg.
Official OEM repair procedures can be accessed at OEM1Stop.com or the National Automotive Service Task Force website.