Body Shop Business
News/electric vehicles
ago

SCRS Releases Video on Electric Vehicle Safety

Jenna Kuczkowski

Jenna Kuczkowski,administrator

View bio

Kuczkowski has previously served on the editorial staff of Babcox Media’s Tire Review, ShopOwner and Tech Group publications, while finishing her degree multi-media journalism at Kent State University. Kuczkowski has a background in photography, videography and innovative digital content creation. Prior to joining the Babcox Media team, she also served as managing editor of Kent State's independent student newspaper, The Kent Stater.

SCRS Releases Video on Electric Vehicle Safety

Don’t Let Airbags Blow Up in Your Face

What You Need to Know About the 1963 Consent Decree

More Privacy Please: Securing Your Customers’ Data

Showtime Collision Center: From Custom Creations to Quality Collision Repair

Don’t Let Airbags Blow Up in Your Face

SCRS Releases Video on Electric Vehicle Safety

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has posted a new video discussing new safety concerns for auto body shops that come with the increase in electric vehicles in the industry.

The short video highlights some of these possible considerations, including some specific examples from OEM repair procedures. However, SCRS cautions that repairers should not treat the video as a substitute for the true manufacturer instructions, a point stressed by narrator and SCRS Executive Director Aaron Schulenburg.

Official OEM repair procedures can be accessed at OEM1Stop.com or the National Automotive Service Task Force website.

Show Full Article