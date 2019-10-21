SCRS Releases Video on Electric Vehicle Safety

Kuczkowski has previously served on the editorial staff of Babcox Media’s Tire Review, ShopOwner and Tech Group publications, while finishing her degree multi-media journalism at Kent State University. Kuczkowski has a background in photography, videography and innovative digital content creation. Prior to joining the Babcox Media team, she also served as managing editor of Kent State's independent student newspaper, The Kent Stater.

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has posted a new video discussing new safety concerns for auto body shops that come with the increase in electric vehicles in the industry.

The short video highlights some of these possible considerations, including some specific examples from OEM repair procedures. However, SCRS cautions that repairers should not treat the video as a substitute for the true manufacturer instructions, a point stressed by narrator and SCRS Executive Director Aaron Schulenburg.

Official OEM repair procedures can be accessed at OEM1Stop.com or the National Automotive Service Task Force website.