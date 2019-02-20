SCRS Releases Video on Modern Vehicle Structural Repair

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has released a new video on their YouTube channel featuring the first of three panel discussions held as part of the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit at the 2018 SEMA Show.

During the open and interactive session on “The Rules – and Challenges – of Structural Repair on Modern Vehicle Architecture,” panelists explore how modern vehicle architecture and design specifically influence repair facility processes. From research of advanced substrates and mixed-material designs to joining processes and equipment necessities, the program explores the range of considerations necessary to perform structural collision repair.

The session was moderated by Ron Reichen of Precision Body and Paint in Beaverton, Ore., and Danny Gredinberg, administrator of the Database Enhancement Gateway. Panelists include:

Robert Hiser, lead, Advanced High-Strength Steel Repairability, Auto/Steel Partnership

Mike Kukavica, collision repair technology instructor, AfterSales Technical Training,Porsche Cars North America

Shawn Hart, collision instructor/curriculum designer, Audi of America

Dan Black, advanced body development service engineer and collision repair manager, FCA

With an ever-increasing focus on vehicle design with intentional flow of energy through structural components and away from occupants, understanding how to anticipate and identify signs of energy travel through the vehicle and impacts that it may have in the repair process are critical for technicians and owners alike.

For more information about SCRS, or to join as a member, visit www.scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].