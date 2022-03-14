 SCRS Repairer Driven Education Sessions Available Online
SCRS Repairer Driven Education Sessions Now Available Online

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that all of its 2021 Repairer Driven Education (RDE) general sessions plus the OEM Summit sessions are now available online.

Participants will have access to over 35 hours of educational programs designed for collision repair businesses and delivered by the nations’ leading subject matter experts. With one subscription, these sessions can be shared with your entire staff, all from the comfort of your business.

RDE general sessions include topics such as scanning and calibration; repair planning; consumer protection; future trends and technology; workforce and environmental protection; OEM networks and business considerations; marketing; right to appraisal (RTA); business analysis; and automotive refinishing.

The OEM Summit captured panel conversations on electric vehicles, ADAS and safety, and telematics with representatives of American Honda, Ducker, Cambridge Mobile Telematics, GM, Lucid, Rivian and Subaru.

Current SCRS members are entitled to an online coupon code for a 20% discount on purchases at https://rde.scrs.com. For members who have misplaced their coupon code, contact the office at [email protected] to receive a new one.

For more information about SCRS or to join as a member, visit scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].

