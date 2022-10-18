 SCRS, Spanesi Announce Booth Drawing at SEMA Show
SCRS, Spanesi Announce Booth Drawing at SEMA Show

Current Issues

October 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

News

SCRS, Spanesi Announce Booth Drawing at SEMA Show

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) and Spanesi-Americas return to the 2022 SEMA Show with a new booth drawing, providing two lucky attendees the chance to win a combined $12,000-plus of equipment for their repair facility.

At 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, SCRS will hold a drawing in their booth (Upper South Hall, booth no. 31147) with two prizes. The first winner selected will receive one Spanesi Q5.2 Three Torch MIG/MAG welding machine with an MSRP of $9,880.62, and the second winner selected will receive one Spanesi FLASH portable pulling tower with an MSRP of $2,530. 

The Q5.2 is a multi-function inverter welding machine with three torches for steel, silicon bronze and aluminum. It features a multi-function synergic power source based on the leading-edge IGBT inverter technology with complete digital control, offering both MIG/MAG and pulsed/dual-pulsed MIG on all substrates, especially aluminum and galvanized steel.

The FLASH portable pulling tower is one of the newest additions to the Spanesi portfolio. The mobile unit utilizes a vacuum seal to the flooring surface to deliver 550 lbs. of pulling force using a heavy-duty ratcheting system and features an adjustable pulling height setup providing precise pulling directions.

To be entered into the drawing, attendees who visit the SCRS booth will be provided with a report card that features the locations of companies that have generously supported the SCRS Repairer Driven Education (RDE) series at the SEMA Show. Attendees will visit each sponsor, collect a stamp on the card from the company and, once the card has been completed with a stamp from each sponsor company, it will be returned to the SCRS booth before the deadline. No purchase or donation is necessary to enter or win. Complete rules can be found here.

The 2022 RDE series is made possible with support from 3M, AASP, AirPro Diagnostics, AkzoNobel, BASF, CAR-O-LINER, CCC, Celette, Enterprise, PPG, Reliable Automotive Equipment, Repairify, Spanesi Americas, Inc., Toyota and SEMA. For more information on RDE or to register, click here.

For more information about SCRS or to join as a member, visit scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].

