SCRS Teams with Spanesi for SEMA Show Booth Drawing

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced it has collaborated with Spanesi to offer the largest SEMA Show booth drawing the association has ever offered from the SCRS booth.

The drawing will be held on Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. at SCRS booth no. 11173, where one lucky attendee will win a Spanesi Touch Electronic Measuring System, including one year of Spanesi Touch Electronic Measuring System vehicle data, valued at more than $30,000.

The Touch measuring system allows you to quickly perform body, structural and mechanical parts measurements and vehicle damage analysis, plus create accurate repair plan documentation and complete the repairs all within one system.

To be entered into the drawing, attendees who visit the SCRS booth will be provided with a report card that features the locations of companies who have supported the SCRS Repairer Driven Education (RDE) series at the show. Attendees who visit each sponsor listed will receive a stamp on the card from the company. Once a stamp from each sponsor company has been collected, the completed card can be returned to the SCRS booth prior to the deadline to be entered into the drawing. No purchase or donation is necessary to enter or win.

“Over the last 50 years, the success Spanesi has enjoyed has been a result of designing innovative solutions to address the collision industry’s challenges, and prioritizing training and education as a complement to those products,” said Timothy W. Morgan, chief operating officer of Spanesi Americas, Inc. “We have been a longtime supporter of SCRS and the education program because we believe this industry needs entities and programs like these that place a similar priority on developing resources for the collision repairer. This is a very special year for us and the Spanesi family, and it only felt appropriate to celebrate this milestone year with SCRS by providing SEMA Show attendees one of the most spectacular opportunities ever. We are proud to support this program, to support the industry, and look forward to the next 50 years of innovation and collaboration to move collision repairers forward.”

In 2018, Spanesi provided a similarly impressive raffle item, which was won by a family-owned collision repair facility in Indiana.

SCRS encourages show attendees to come to booth no. 11173 in the North Hall early in the week to allow adequate time to visit the sponsor locations. To register for RDE, or for the full list of official rules, visit www.scrs.com/rde.