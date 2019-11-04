SCRS to Demonstrate Blueprint Optimization Tool at SEMA

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) will be hosting demonstrations at the SEMA Show of its recently announced Guide to Complete Repair Planning – Blueprint Optimization Tool. Demonstrations will be held in booth no. 11173 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center at 10:00 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday of the show.

The SCRS Blueprint Optimization Tool software is an automated version of the Guide to Complete Repair Planning. The application provides collision repair facilities with an intelligent, easy-to-use estimate analysis tool. It immediately identifies labor operations, line items and customizable charges that could be overlooked on an estimate.

The SCRS Blueprint Optimization Tool will feature:

A uniform thread to operate with all major estimating systems

Immediate identification of potentially overlooked repair operations and line items

Ability to simultaneously import overlooked operations and items into the estimate

Support for Individual and multiple shop profiling with customization for unique business needs

The application will allow users to:

Audit in-house estimates before repairs to minimize supplements

Audit external insurance estimates to identify overlooked repair procedures

Establish consistency and uniformity with multiple users as part of the repair planning process

Promote self-training for new employees to write complete and accurate

The leading-edge technology takes advantage of the machine learning process and robotics automation to achieve increased levels of user efficiency and accuracy. The SCRS blueprint optimization tool is the first software tool of its kind to perform automated, intelligent tasks previously required to be completed as manual tasks by the end-user.

The SCRS Guide to Complete Repair Planning – Blueprint Optimization Tool will be available via the SCRS website, with intended installation dates starting in the first quarter of 2020. SCRS members will receive discounted pricing.