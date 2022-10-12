SCRS to Hold Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Breakfast at SEMA

Members of the collision repair industry are invited to take part in the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Breakfast at the SEMA Show on Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 7-9 a.m. in the Upper South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center in room S233. Seating for breakfast will be on a first-come, first-served basis and will be limited to 200 available seats.

This awards breakfast is free to attend, funded by participating organizations and sponsorship support from BodyShop Business and the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS). The event will feature presentations that will spotlight individuals, companies and actions in the collision repair industry. The morning event was established to capitalize on the excitement and energy of the SEMA Show as the industry gathers.

Jeff Peevy, vice president of Technical Products, Programs and Services for I-CAR, will emcee the event.

The presentations will include:

BodyShop Business: Single-Shop Executive of the Year Award and Multi-Shop Executive of the Year Award

Single-Shop Executive of the Year Award and Multi-Shop Executive of the Year Award CIECA: Electronic Commerce Company of the Year, Outstanding Contribution and Chairperson’s Award

Electronic Commerce Company of the Year, Outstanding Contribution and Chairperson’s Award Collision Repair Education Foundation : Fueling the Future Award

: Fueling the Future Award I-CAR : Jeff Silver Memorial Award to a Platinum individual and Russ Verona Memorial Award to a Gold Class shop

: Jeff Silver Memorial Award to a Platinum individual and Russ Verona Memorial Award to a Gold Class shop NAB C: Industry Acknowledgment

C: Industry Acknowledgment Greco Publishing : The Greco Publishing Industry Icon Award

: The Greco Publishing Industry Icon Award SCRS: The 2022 March Taylor Kina’ole Award and Special Industry Recognition

SCRS’ presentation of the March Taylor Kina’ole Award carries on the tradition of honoring the legacy of March Taylor, a former shop owner and SCRS board member. The Hawaiian notion of kina’ole characterizes flawlessness in the sense of “doing the right thing, in the right way, at the right time, in the right place, to the right person, for the right reason, with the right feeling, the first time.” Taylor instilled the sentiment of kina’ole into all those he mentored and influenced within SCRS, and in his passing, became an instrumental benchmark of the association’s activity. This award is a means to ensure the industry remembers and cherishes the values and people associated with doing the right things, the right way, for the right people.