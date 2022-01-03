 SCRS to Host Open Board Meeting Jan. 19
SCRS to Host Open Board Meeting Jan. 19

SEMA Young Executives Network (YEN) Announces Rebrand

New Reps Join CIECA's Board of Trustees

SEMA Launches New Online Education Library for Auto Pros
Associations

SCRS to Host Open Board Meeting Jan. 19

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced it will be hosting an open board meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 2-5 p.m. in the Sunrise Room at the Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak in Phoenix, Ariz.

The open board meeting will precede the first Collision Industry Conference (CIC) meeting of 2022, held the following day (Thursday, Jan. 20) from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the same location.

“This past year marked a slow return to in-person events, culminating with a really successful gathering at the 2021 SEMA Show,” said Bruce Halcro, chairman of SCRS. “We are all very eager to return back to our regularly scheduled quarterly live meetings in conjunction with CIC, and our board of directors welcomes anyone and everyone wishing to learn more about what SCRS is working on and the topics that are impacting our members.”

SCRS invites industry members to learn about the current state of the association and industry and utilize the meeting as an opportunity to interact with the board of directors and other meeting participants. Also, to use the meeting as an outlet to share feedback with the association.

“These events are one of the many ways in which SCRS works to keep our finger on the pulse of the industry,” said Halcro.

The meeting will include updates and presentations from SCRS staff and committees outlining current and future work initiatives and will feature the annual presentation of “Kool Tools from the SEMA Show and Beyond” led by the SCRS Education Committee.

For years, Toby Chess and Kye Yeung have entertained and educated the industry through their contributions leading the “Kool Tools” series presentations. Historically, the two members of the SCRS Education Committee would walk the halls of the SEMA Show, find items that they felt stood out and purchase them to try out back at home in a working collision repair environment following the show.

This upcoming January SCRS board meeting will carry on the work started by the duo to present on tools identified by members of the Education Committee that mark unique solutions that would be helpful in the collision repair process.

Attendees are not required to be members of SCRS to participate, there is no cost and pre-registration is not required.

Hotel reservations can be made online or by calling (602) 997-2626. Use the booking code “Collision Industry Conference”.

For more information about SCRS or to join as a member, visit scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].

