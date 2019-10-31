SCRS to Introduce ‘Guide to Complete Repair Planning’ at SEMA

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has announced it will be introducing a new generation of the “Guide to Complete Repair Planning” at the 2019 SEMA Show. SCRS states that the new automated blueprint optimization tool is a market-first for them and the collision repair industry and will be entered into the 2019 SEMA New Products Showcase.

“We are beyond excited about the product we are going to share with our members and the industry-at-large during the SEMA Show next week,” said Brett Bailey, chairman of SCRS. “There has been a ton of design and development put into this software resource over the last year and a half, and we are all excited about the potential we believe it will deliver to collision repair shops. There are numerous legitimate repair operations and services our technicians provide that have the potential to go unrecognized on the estimate and final repair order, and we believe this tool is going to make a significant difference in helping to enhance estimate accuracy and ensure collision businesses are not missing line items and operations that are a part of the repair process.”

SCRS first published the “Guide to Complete Repair Planning” in 2011 in a digital PDF format to aid repair facility personnel in formulating the most accurate repair plan in the estimate preparation process. The document serves as a guide to develop and maintain uniform processes performed in the repair facility, and as a reminder of steps that may need to be performed during the repair process.

The item being unveiled at the SEMA Show is a Software as a Service (SaaS) resource that SCRS designed to advance repair planning guide. The new product has taken the once-static PDF document and evolved it into an intelligent, dynamic and customizable estimate analysis and optimization tool. SCRS has identified the advantages it can provide as a training mechanism for businesses seeking to grow their estimating department and as a solution for the thorough auditing of estimates both before repairs commence and before final billing. It can also be used as a safeguard to ensure everyone within the business is meeting the expected goals of capturing necessary repair operations that have a high degree of impact on estimate accuracy.

Equally important, this optimization tool allows the system administrator within collision repair businesses to set their business practices, estimate rules and line items based on the estimating system. The first release will be compatible with the CCC estimating products and will soon be expanded to additional estimating platforms.

“We’ve worked with a top-notch development team with a history of designing products intended to interact with and analyze estimate output,” said Michael Bradshaw, national director of SCRS. “I think it’s fair to say we’ve all been really impressed in the way this program has evolved from design to implementation. We worked to collect feedback from a broad focus group of estimators that communicated ways they could see the product addressing day-to-day challenges in estimate consistency and thoroughness, and the development team really outdid themselves with functional responses. I personally cannot wait to put this in use in my own facility.”

The SCRS Guide to Complete Repair Planning – Blueprint Optimization Tool will be available via the SCRS website, with intended installation dates starting in the first quarter of 2020.

For more information about SCRS or to join as a member, visit www.scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].