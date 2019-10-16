The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has announced the final details of the 2019 OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit, including the content of the opening session:

OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit, Session I – Thursday, Nov. 7, 9-10:30 a.m.

From Substrate to Surface – Preparing for Emerging Trends in Automotive Technology. As regulatory pressures and consumer expectations rise, vehicle manufacturers often look for innovative solutions to account for initiatives to reduce accidents and emissions and increase performance. Automakers often discuss the vehicles they design in respect to how the parts of the vehicle interact as a whole, but a vehicle is much more than the sum of its parts. We are in a state of rapid change in automotive design. As structures, substrates, functions and coatings evolve to accomplish a more sophisticated, safe and feature-rich vehicle, many automakers seek out strategic partnerships in addition to internal design and development efforts to employ innovative technology applications. From the integration of autonomous technologies to mixed materials and lightweighting features, this presentation will give insight into the work to serve the needs of a modern-day fleet. All of this is important to the collision repairer to understand, as vehicle complexity drives changes in the collision space. Join the following contributors for a presentation that sets the stage for what the industry can come to expect:

John Waraniak, vice president, Vehicle Technology, SEMA

Matt Murphy, chief technology officer, Material Sciences Corporation

Mircea Gradu, senior vice president of validation and quality, Velodyne Lidar

Christian Ruecker, managing director, DEKRA Services Inc.

“Our objective over the past five years with this summit has been to help the industry look to the future and understand ways that sophisticated advancements in automotive technology are going to change how we approach collision repair,” said Brett Bailey, chairman of SCRS. “This session aligns perfectly with the goals we’ve set: to highlight automotive developments we are seeing in modern vehicles. I think we all have come to love the opportunity this summit creates. This dedicated focus on emerging technology that influences repairability also provides the ability to interact with companies and individuals we typically wouldn’t have access to in a more traditional collision repair event.”

Other OEM Summit sessions being held on Nov. 7 include:

OEM Session II: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – HELP! A Comprehensive Conversation Surrounding Accessibility to OEM Procedures and Technical Support

OEM Session III: 3-5 p.m. – Meeting the OEM Expectation in Welding

To register for the summit, visit www.scrs.com/rde. Tickets can also be secured on site outside the education classrooms (N233-N241) in the upper level of the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Summit sessions can be selected individually, or as part of the Full Series Pass.