SCRS Video: Corrosion Protection a Process, Not a Line Item

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

From left to right: Kye Yeung of European Motor Car Works, Toby Chess of Kent Automotive, Michael Bradshaw of K&M Collision and Timothy Ronak of AkzoNobel discuss the finer points of corrosion protection.

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) recently published a three-part video series addressing corrosion protection.

The video series captures a discussion at the SEMA Garage in Diamond Bar, Calif., featuring Timothy Ronak of AkzoNobel; Michael Bradshaw of K&M Collision; Toby Chess of Kent Automotive; and Kye Yeung of European Motor Car Works.

In Part 1 of the series, Chess asserts that the term “corrosion protection” is being misused in the collision repair industry.

“We use it as a line item and that is incorrect,” Chess says. “We need to look at corrosion protection as a process. Corrosion protection over the entire car might be one item or it might be multiple items, depending on the type of repair. For example, if we’re fixing a fender, we might only use one or two items. [For] a quarter panel, we might use eight or 10 items. And these need to be listed on our estimate as separate items.”

 

Part 1 of the video series focuses on primers.

Part 2 focuses on seam sealers.

Part 3 covers cavity wax and undercoating.

“SCRS produces these videos and provides them for free to the industry because information and understanding of necessary repair processes are integral to performing a proper repair reducing the challenges that stand in the way of one,” the organization said.

 

 

