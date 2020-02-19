SCRS Welcomes AASP Illinois as Newest Affiliate Association

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has announced the addition of the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Illinois (AASPI) as the first association to join SCRS in 2020 as an affiliate association.

AASPI was originally formed in the early 1960s as a Chicago-area repair association for both mechanical and collision. While the name and structure of the organization has taken different forms over the decades, the association has maintained its independent status as the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Illinois since 1997. Today, AASPI continues to represent both mechanical and collision shops throughout Illinois, and with the recent start to the state legislative session, the association will be renewing its efforts to provide statutory codification of best practices regarding OEM procedures.

SCRS has long recognized that if a vehicle manufacturer documents a repair procedure as required, recommended or otherwise necessary as a result of damage or repair, those published procedures would be the standard of repair. The association has routinely positioned itself as supporting the notion that disregarding a documented procedure that is made available to the industry creates undue and avoidable exposure to the consumer’s safety and liability to the repair facility performing the repair. This type of positioning, in part, led AASPI to become interested in affiliating with SCRS.

“AASPI is proud to join the ranks of the SCRS affiliate association network,” said Bob Gottfred of Erie LaSalle Body Shop and president of AASPI. “In part, our willingness to partner with SCRS centers on their principle statement that through working together, collision repair facilities could inspire positive advancement in our industry. AASPI is a strong advocate for the collision industry in Illinois, and we believe this cooperative spirit between AASPI and SCRS will further enable our association to advance the work we have started in this state and the work SCRS does nationally.”