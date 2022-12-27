 SCRS Welcomes Industry to Open Board Meeting
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

SCRS Welcomes Industry to Open Board Meeting

on

SEMA Releases Statement on Status of RPM Act

on

SEMA Accepting Nominations for MPMC Robert E. Peterson Media Award

on

SEMA Seeks Speakers for 2023 Education Program
Advertisement

Handle Heavier Glass with Ease

Jason Stahl demonstrates Equalizer Industries' Sentinel glass setting tool for handling heavier glass.

Know Your Auto Body Shop's Breakeven Point, Part 3

How do you calculate gross profit percentage?

MORE POST

  • Nov 17, 2022

Boosting the Value of Your

  • Nov 08, 2022

Running a Family Collision Business:

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

Trending Now

Associations: SEMA Releases Statement on Status of RPM Act

Associations: SEMA Accepting Nominations for MPMC Robert E. Peterson Media Award

News: Fly High, John: Remembering John Mosley

News: NABC Donates Recycled Rides to 15 San Antonio Veterans

Current Issues

December 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Associations

SCRS Welcomes Industry to Open Board Meeting

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced it will be hosting an open board meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 2-5 p.m. in the Tapestry room at the Hilton Palm Springs in Palm Springs, Calif.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

SCRS is inviting industry members to the meeting to learn about the current state of the association and industry and receive updates on programs and initiatives the association has been working on for the collision repair industry.

“This meeting is an opportunity not just for us to share, but for us to hear from our members,” said Bruce Halcro, chairman of SCRS. “We use these in-person events as a way to keep our finger on the pulse and make sure we are working on the things that matter to the people we are responsible to represent.”

Attendees are not required to be a member of SCRS to participate. There is no cost, and pre-registration is not required. The meeting will include updates on member programs such as the SCRS healthcare solution launched just prior to the SEMA Show and continued discussion on the blend study released during the Collision Industry Conference (CIC) in November.

Advertisement

The board meeting will also include presentations from SCRS staff and committees, outlining current and future work initiatives. Also, the SCRS Education Committee will deliver their highly anticipated annual presentation, “Kool Tools From the SEMA Show and Beyond.”

SCRS invites those whose lives were positively affected by industry friend and board member John Mosley to join them in honoring his legacy immediately following the open meeting. John passed away on Dec. 21.

“We are asking you to join us in telling your favorite memories,” said Aaron Schulenburg, executive director of SCRS. “John was a one-of-a-kind human being, and we want to pay tribute in a personal way. In seeing the overflow of love the last several days, I believe we all have some amazing stories to tell that capture who he was and what he meant to us all.”

Advertisement

For hotel reservation information, click here. The open board meeting will be followed by the CIC meeting and cocktail reception Thursday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., both held at the same venue.

For more information about SCRS or to join as a member, visit scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Associations: SCRS Announces New OEM Parts Data Benefit through partslink24

Associations: AASP/NJ Mourns Loss of Members Jack Wilson and Sal Failla

Associations: E-Nikio Appraisals Joins CEICA as Corporate Member

Associations: WIN Opens Registration for Annual 2023 Educational Conference

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business