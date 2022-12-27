SCRS Welcomes Industry to Open Board Meeting

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced it will be hosting an open board meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 2-5 p.m. in the Tapestry room at the Hilton Palm Springs in Palm Springs, Calif.

SCRS is inviting industry members to the meeting to learn about the current state of the association and industry and receive updates on programs and initiatives the association has been working on for the collision repair industry.

“This meeting is an opportunity not just for us to share, but for us to hear from our members,” said Bruce Halcro, chairman of SCRS. “We use these in-person events as a way to keep our finger on the pulse and make sure we are working on the things that matter to the people we are responsible to represent.”

Attendees are not required to be a member of SCRS to participate. There is no cost, and pre-registration is not required. The meeting will include updates on member programs such as the SCRS healthcare solution launched just prior to the SEMA Show and continued discussion on the blend study released during the Collision Industry Conference (CIC) in November.