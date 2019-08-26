SCRS Welcomes SCACAR as Newest Affiliate Association

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that the South Carolina Association of Collision & Autobody Repair (SCACAR) has joined SCRS as an affiliate association.

SCACAR was established to continually improve the professionalism and business practices of those engaged in the collision repair industry. Its main focus is making sure the collision industry is repairing vehicles back to OEM specifications.

“The technology, equipment and procedures continue to change at record pace in our industry, making it hard for collision shops and insurance companies to stay up to date,” said Sarah Myers-Daniels, president of SCACAR. “We are striving to use the association as a way to help our members keep up with all these changes in our industry. We’ve already found the relationship with SCRS provides access to more information and resources, and we believe the affiliation helps strengthen that connection in a meaningful way that can be shared with our members.”

In May, representatives of SCRS joined SCACAR and its sister association, the North Carolina Association of Collision & Autobody Repair, at the kickoff dinner for the Carolina’s Educational Collision Conference in Charlotte, N.C. The dinner served as a way for tenured association leaders to share lessons learned in association development and the development and utilization of a strong volunteer base.

“It’s great to see members from all over the country who fight the same issues, and how they overcome them,” said Josh Kent, executive director of both SCACAR and NCACAR. “From the content we receive from the association on a weekly basis to the interactions both here locally and at the national meetings that we’ve attended, being able to pass on this type of information is extremely valuable, as is the sense of connection we get from the affiliation.”

Added SCRS Chairman Brett Bailey, “It’s such an honor for us to be able to work with organizations like SCACAR and to be able to collaborate with them as an affiliate in bringing change to their local market. New groups like this one bring such enthusiasm and energy, and it’s exactly what the industry needs more of. The affiliate program was really designed to help newer associations gain from interactions and lessons learned with some of our more tenured state associations, while building a more unified industry that connects others within the industry working on many of the same issues and toward the same goals. We couldn’t be more pleased to have our colleagues in the Carolinas as a part of SCRS, and anticipate great things coming from the group.”

Other state and regional associations interested in joining the largest national trade association dedicated to representing the collision repair professional should email [email protected].