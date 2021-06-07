Sean Donohue Back as Publisher of BodyShop Business

My favorite aspect about the collision industry is that it is a welcoming community. Through leadership, collaboration and industry-celebrating organizations, I’ve always felt that I was part of the bigger picture and not an outsider looking in.

Click Here to Read More

After a short hiatus to focus on brand-building initiatives at Babcox Media, I am returning as publisher of BodyShop Business. In a little less than two years, I’ve watched the outgoing publisher build a brand that emphasizes collision repairers as essential, while the editorial team consistently provided information to equip you with the knowledge you need to run successful businesses.

In my time away from BodyShop Business, I remained up to date on the latest news and events by following the magazine digitally. We provide great opportunities to get involved with the brand at the click of a button, including e-newsletters, videos, podcasts, livestreaming and social media.