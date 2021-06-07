Connect with us

People

Sean Donohue Back as Publisher of BodyShop Business

After a short hiatus to focus on brand-building initiatives at Babcox Media, Sean Donohue has returned as publisher of BodyShop
Business.
Avatar

on

Sean Donohue joined Babcox Media in early 2008. Prior to this, he worked in sales and marketing for the Akron Beacon Journal. Over the last decade, Donohue has served in a variety of sales roles, most recently Vice President of Sales and Publisher of BodyShop Business. Other roles have included Group Publisher of TechShop, Motorcycle & Powersports News, AutoSuccess, Professional Carwashing & Detailing and Engine Builder brands. Sean is a graduate of Kent State University.

My favorite aspect about the collision industry is that it is a welcoming community. Through leadership, collaboration and industry-celebrating organizations, I’ve always felt that I was part of the bigger picture and not an outsider looking in.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement

After a short hiatus to focus on brand-building initiatives at Babcox Media, I am returning as publisher of BodyShop Business. In a little less than two years, I’ve watched the outgoing publisher build a brand that emphasizes collision repairers as essential, while the editorial team consistently provided information to equip you with the knowledge you need to run successful businesses.

In my time away from BodyShop Business, I remained up to date on the latest news and events by following the magazine digitally. We provide great opportunities to get involved with the brand at the click of a button, including e-newsletters, videos, podcasts, livestreaming and social media.

Advertisement

I look forward to reconnecting with you and being your No. 1 resource for business management advice, technical content, breaking news and innovative product technology. Feel free to reach out by email or telephone if you need anything as we move ahead in this ever-advancing industry.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

People: Babcox Mourns Passing of Tim Fritz, Longtime Editor and Friend

Advertisement

on

Sean Donohue Back as Publisher of BodyShop Business

on

Maaco Celebrates Diversity Within Franchise Network

on

This Body Shop Owner Is Officially Unretired

on

Questions and Answers from the Collision Repair Industry
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Events: SEMA Show Exhibitors Begin to Select Booth Space

News: Collision Industry Foundation Elects New Trustee From Enterprise Holdings

Associations: AASP/NJ June Virtual Meeting to Highlight ‘Out-of-the-Box’ Solutions

People: Sean Donohue Back as Publisher of BodyShop Business

News: CIF Announces Axalta as Annual Donor
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Evercoat

Evercoat
Contact: Dave JacobsonFax: 513-489-7945
6600 Cornell Road, Cincinnati OH 45242
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

The Solution to Battling Your Shops Poor Air Supply

Sponsored Content

Life beyond Sublets: In-Shop Scanning, Diagnostics & Calibrations Done Right

Sponsored Content

Traits of a Process Orientated Body Shop
Connect
BodyShop Business