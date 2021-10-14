Sedgwick Taps CCC to Enhance Auto Appraisal Capabilities

Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, and CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a leading SaaS platform for the property and casualty insurance economy, announce a multiyear agreement whereby CCC’s leading mobile and artificial intelligence (AI) claims capabilities will power Sedgwick’s auto appraisal offering and related workflows.
The agreement will help redefine Sedgwick’s auto appraisal capabilities, enabling the auto claims services provider to offer clients the next steps towards a digital end-to-end automobile physical damage evaluation experience, streamlining and improving their policyholder experiences.
“Working with CCC to bring proven AI and mobile innovation into our process marks the next milestone in the strategic growth and advancement of our auto physical damage management solutions,” said Chris Bakes, managing director for auto appraisals for Sedgwick. “On the heels of several key acquisitions, the CCC cloud will help scale our auto business by extending our reach and our technology capabilities, allowing us to elevate the appraisal process in this industry to a new standard of excellence.”
Sedgwick will leverage CCC’s suite of cloud-based AI solutions, helping its clients deliver an enhanced digital experience from first notice of loss to resolution.
“Digital and AI-first experiences are being activated across the industry, and CCC is proud to be powering this transformation, improving the lives of millions of drivers,” said Shivani Govil, chief product officer of CCC. “The CCC advantage combines leading AI and vast network connections to help our customers scale their business, deliver differentiated value and achieve better business outcomes. We’re excited to provide Sedgwick with the technology and tools to support its next phase of growth in the auto appraisal space.”
To learn more about CCC’s digital and AI solutions, click here.