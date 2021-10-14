Connect with us

News

Sedgwick Taps CCC to Enhance Auto Appraisal Capabilities

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, and CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a leading SaaS platform for the property and casualty insurance economy, announce a multiyear agreement whereby CCC’s leading mobile and artificial intelligence (AI) claims capabilities will power Sedgwick’s auto appraisal offering and related workflows.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The agreement will help redefine Sedgwick’s auto appraisal capabilities, enabling the auto claims services provider to offer clients the next steps towards a digital end-to-end automobile physical damage evaluation experience, streamlining and improving their policyholder experiences.

“Working with CCC to bring proven AI and mobile innovation into our process marks the next milestone in the strategic growth and advancement of our auto physical damage management solutions,” said Chris Bakes, managing director for auto appraisals for Sedgwick. “On the heels of several key acquisitions, the CCC cloud will help scale our auto business by extending our reach and our technology capabilities, allowing us to elevate the appraisal process in this industry to a new standard of excellence.”

Advertisement

Sedgwick will leverage CCC’s suite of cloud-based AI solutions, helping its clients deliver an enhanced digital experience from first notice of loss to resolution.

“Digital and AI-first experiences are being activated across the industry, and CCC is proud to be powering this transformation, improving the lives of millions of drivers,” said Shivani Govil, chief product officer of CCC. “The CCC advantage combines leading AI and vast network connections to help our customers scale their business, deliver differentiated value and achieve better business outcomes. We’re excited to provide Sedgwick with the technology and tools to support its next phase of growth in the auto appraisal space.”

Advertisement

To learn more about CCC’s digital and AI solutions, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

OEMs: Honda Introduces New Honda Sensing 360 System

News: UAF Accepting Scholarship Applications for 2022-2023

Events: Jay Leno Joins SEMA Show New Products Breakfast

Consolidators: Maaco Rises 21 Spots in 2021 Franchise Times Top 400 List

Advertisement

on

Sedgwick Taps CCC to Enhance Auto Appraisal Capabilities

on

1Collision Sponsors AASP-MN Race for Automotive Education Event

on

Consolidator Report

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Consolidators: 1Collision Sponsors AASP-MN Race for Automotive Education Event

News: Consolidator Report

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: Events of the Week

News: Sedgwick Taps CCC to Enhance Auto Appraisal Capabilities
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Nu-Tec Systems

302 Rolling Hill Rd., Mooresville NC 28117
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Shop Inventory? Your Account Manager Can Help with That!

Sponsored Content

Jumpstarting your Body Shop Business

Sponsored Content

Protected: ADHESIVES FOR TOYOTA COLLISION REPAIR

Sponsored Content

Protected: THE EVER-GROWING IMPORTANCE OF OEM CERTIFICATION
Connect
BodyShop Business